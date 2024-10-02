UFC Veteran Michael Bisping ‘Kicks Thief’s as*’ for Stealing His Wife’s Bag: “He Was Sh*tting His Pants, Poor Guy”

HOLLYWOOD, CA – JANUARY 18: Michael Bisping at the LA premiere of Shotgun Wedding at the TCL Chinese Theater in Hollywood, California on January 18, 2023. Copyright: xFayexSadoux

Former UFC middleweight champion Michael Bisping enjoying his time with his wife following a successful UFC event last weekend in French Capital. The couple had planned to take in the sights the city had to offer but things did not go to plan. As they sat down for breakfast in the morning a man tried to steal his wife, Rebecca’s bag.

The thief must’ve thought he got away with yet another robbery till he looked back to see a one-eyed, cauliflower eared UFC fighter chasing him down.

The Brit posted a video on social media as he was touring the famous Palace of Versailles. As he continued to do so, the former champion spoke about what he did to the thief and said

“Some little s*it snatches Rebecca’s bag, runs away. So I chase after him, get a hold of him…..Got the bag off him, he didn’t speak a word of English obviously….And anyway I let him go, turned around and gave him a nice little kick up the a*se.”

Bisping was of course lucky that the robber was not armed when he confronted him or the situation could have turned out way worse. Regardless, after surviving the ordeal, the champion was seen interviewing light heavyweight prospect Khalil Rountree as he prepares to take on the final boss of the division-Alex ‘Poatan’ Pereira

Bisping offers Rountree tips for Pereira

Khalil Rountree is days away from arguably the biggest fight of his career, a light heavyweight title shot at for the first time against the ‘Poatan’.

The UFC light heavyweight fighter went on a podcast with Bisping recently, where the experienced veteran spoke about how he would plan to fight against the Brazilian,

“If I was coaching you….so let’s take the path of least resistance, let’s work on some grappling a well, let’s grab that single leg. We saw the takedown defense and the grappling ability against Israel Adesanya.”

What Michael Bisping said is true, ‘Poatan’s’ ground game has not been tested in the UFC so far because the fights usually don’t last that long.

However, Khalil Rountree isn’t a grappler himself. In fact, he has previously stated that he doesn’t go for takedowns because that is not his fighting style. So it’s unlikely that will change in this upcoming fight. However, Rountree is an excellent counter puncher. Pereira, on the other hand, likes teeing off his opponents into a corner and hit them with a barrage of strikes.

So, if Rountree can find his timing and accuracy, the Brazilian might be in for a rude awakening.