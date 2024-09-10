UFC Veteran Michael Bisping Shares Ultimate Guide to Fighting ‘Beer Belly’

HOLLYWOOD, CA – JANUARY 18: Michael Bisping at the LA premiere of Shotgun Wedding at the TCL Chinese Theater in Hollywood, California on January 18, 2023. Copyright: xFayexSadoux

Retired UFC champ Michael Bisping may be enjoying the good life now, but he’s still dishing out advice for those looking to stay in shape. During a recent Q&A session on Twitter, Bisping tackled the age-old question of how to fight off a beer belly. The former middleweight champion kept it simple and practical, offering fans four easy tips to combat that extra gut.

Whether you’re a gym rat or just starting out, Bisping’s advice is all about balance, discipline, and staying active. After all, if anyone knows how to whip a body into shape, it’s “The Count”.

Bisping is a man of the people and recently offered 45 mins of his time on his flight to Vegas to answer questions for fans on Twitter. One such fan asked a question that is on the mind of most men in the world, “Any tips for someone trying to get rid of a beer gut?”

Unfortunately for every hoping for a secret antidote, there isn’t one. ‘The Count’ replied saying,

“Walk. Run. Lift. Spirits.”



While the first three solutions are hard work, the fourth suggestion is a lot better alternative for anyone looking for the easy way out. Bisping himself has made his love for a pint or two be known multiple times in the past. He is British, after all. A pint of Guinness is a cultural thing.

However, ‘The Count’ remains in shape even though it has been over seven years since he parted ways with the sport. Like the experts say, fitness isn’t a goal, it’s a lifestyle.

Now, Bisping isn’t out there online to just help people lose weight. He also has a job to do.

Michael Bisping breaks down the main event at UFC 306

Bisping thinks Sean O’Malley’s rise to stardom has been nothing short of phenomenal, but he also believes Merab Dvalishvili could be the bantamweight champion’s toughest challenge yet.

Speaking to TNT Sports, Bisping praised O’Malley for continually getting better, taking down big names like Petr Yan and Aljamain Sterling, and delivering a brutal five-round beatdown on Marlon Vera.

“He’s getting better every time, his skills are improving, and his confidence is growing,” Bisping said.

However, ‘The Count’ also sees Dvalishvili as a nightmare match-up for O’Malley. While Dvalishvili might not match O’Malley’s striking, Bisping noted his relentless pressure and cardio could be a huge problem.

“If Merab can get on the inside and grab hold of Sean, things could get interesting. But on the outside, it’ll be a tough test for him,” Bisping added.

What do you think? If you were a betting man, who are you putting your money on?