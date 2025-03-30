UFC Veteran Planned to Bury Ilia Topuria and His Team After Hearing His New Nickname ‘The Legend’

In the UFC, a fighter’s nickname isn’t just something Bruce Buffer yells before the bell—it’s part of their brand, their persona, and sometimes, their legacy. Think “The Notorious” and your mind immediately jumps to Conor McGregor. For years, Ilia Topuria was known as “El Matador,” a name that carried a certain flair and edge.

But now, Topuria made the surprising move to rebrand himself as “The Legend.” While some fans are scratching their heads over the switch, UFC veteran Chael Sonnen wants to bury the Spaniard and his team over the perceived error of their ways.

At a ceremony in Toledo, Spain—where he was honored with a street named after him (Paseo Ilia Topuria)- the Spaniard revealed he’ll now go by “La Leyenda” (The Legend).

He explained that his former moniker, “El Matador” was a reflection of his journey, but now it was time for something bigger.

Sonnen, however, believes it is as cringe as it sounds. On his YouTube channel, he bashed Topuria and said, “My initial plan on Ilia Topuria and the changing from ‘El Matador’ to legend, my initial plan was to bury him. And bury his team and then bury the shovel that I bury them with.”

Explaining his reasons for saying so, the former middleweight contender added, “because I despise the idea, not to mention I don’t get it. I don’t think, first off, for a true legend, you get to name yourself.”

“I don’t believe you get to give yourself a nickname. I have seen nicknames change”, added Sonnen, still perplexed by the vanity on display.

However, there is not much else Sonnen can do about it, especially since this has been a recurring phenomenon inside the promotion.

Topuria finds unique companionship

​Nicknames in the UFC are more than just catchy monikers; they often encapsulate a fighter’s persona or fighting style. While many fighters stick with one nickname throughout their careers, some choose to rebrand themselves, adopting new aliases that they believe better reflect their evolution in the sport.

Middleweight contender Costa transitioned from “Borrachinha,” meaning “Little Rubber,” to “The Eraser” upon entering the UFC. This new nickname was suggested by his coach, Eric Albarracin, and was inspired by an Arnold Schwarzenegger film, symbolizing Costa’s intent to “erase” his opponents in the octagon.

He started off well, winning against the likes of Yoel Romero, but has since simmered down to an AI-generating, social media trash-talker with five fights in the last five years, resulting in four losses.

Another example is lightweight veteran Bobby Green, who, after a series of personal and professional transformations, officially changed his name to “King Green” in 2024. This rebranding was part of his journey towards self-empowerment and a fresh start in his fighting career.

It didn’t particularly work out either, since he got choked out by Paddy Pimblett at UFC 304 – the same day he debuted the name. Hopefully, Topuria’s luck fares better than the men who walked the path before him.