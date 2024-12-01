UFC Veteran Sees Islam Makhachev Reaching Greatest Lightweight Status If He Beats Arman Tsarukyan

The stakes couldn’t be any higher for Islam Makhachev. He seems set to defend his title for the fourth time early next year, taking on Arman Tsarukyan, though official confirmation is awaited. While Makhachev has already established himself as a dominant presence in the UFC, victory in this highly-anticipated rematch would elevate Makhachev onto the realms occupied by his legendary mentor Khabib Nurmagomedov, said UFC veteran Clay ‘The Carpenter’ Guida.

The future of the lightweight division as well as the legacies of both Islam and Arman are at stake, added Guida during an interview with Inside Fighting.

“I like Islam, he is going to do great things. I just feel like it is still so premature and so is he,” elaborated Guida. “Here is the deal, if he can get past Arman Tsarukyan, chances are he is going to be the greatest lightweight of all time cause I don’t see anyone getting in his way for a while. But I also base it on time as the champion.”

So far, Islam has successfully defended his belt thrice, equalling Khabib’s record in the division. He beat Alexander Volkanovski twice to retain his belt (at UFC 284 and UFC 296), before choking out Dustin Poirier at UFC 302.

If he wins against Tsarukyan, he would not just surpass his mentor’s mark for consecutive title defenses, but also the UFC’s lightweight record. That would be some legacy for Makhachev.

On the other hand, if Arman manages to overcome Islam, it would, no doubt, set his path toward stardom.

Tsarukyan provides a positive update on Makhachev fight

The fans are eagerly awaiting confirmation of the Makhachev-Tsarukyan clash. A hand injury to Islam had initially delayed the fight. Now, both camps seem to be edging closer to making it official.

Tsarukyan recently shared some exciting updates with TNT’s Caroline Pearce.

“My manager said I’m going to fight for the title at the beginning of next year. They already told me the place and date, but it’s still under wraps. Hopefully, it’ll be official soon,” he said.

Arman’s manager, Sayat Abdrakhmanov, has also hinted that the final details are being chalked out at the moment.

“We’re waiting for the UFC’s official confirmation. It’s clear they’ll fight, but maybe they’re sorting out the arena or finalizing the card,” said Abdrakhmanov.

Though contracts remain unsigned, the expectation is that the UFC would announce the rematch soon.