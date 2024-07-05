UFC’s Young Star Predicts Umar Nurmagomedov as Next Champion, Envisions Future Fight

January 13, 2023, Las Vegas, NV, LAS VEGAS, NV, United States: LAS VEGAS, NV – JANUARY 13: Umar Nurmagomedov steps on the scale for the official weigh-ins at UFC Apex for UFC Fight Night – Vegas 67 – Strickland vs Imavov – Weigh-ins on January 13, 2023 in Las Vegas, NV, United States. Las Vegas, NV United States – ZUMAp175 20230113_zsa_p175_040 Copyright: xLouisxGrassex

19-year-old Raul Rojas Jr. wants to beat Jon Jones’ 13-year-old record of being the youngest UFC champion ever. But he doesn’t think Sean O’Malley will be the bantamweight champion when he gets the title.

In a recent interview predicted the champion he will have to defeat Dagestan’s own Umar Nurmagomedov as the latter would have become the champ by then.

MMA Crazy recently interviewed Rosas Jr during the International Fight Week celebrations leading up to UFC 303, where the young fighter wasn’t too shy with his opinions.

“Probably Umar Nurmagomedov. I think he will have the belt when I get there.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by MMA Crazy (@mma_crazy)



Although ‘El Nino Problema’ feels Nurmagomedov will be the champion when he gets a title shot, he does not believe that Khabib Nurmagomedov’s student will secure a win in his next fight.

Right now, Nurmagomedov is set to take on Cory Sandhagen in August when the UFC returns to Abu Dhabi. There is a lot on the line for both fighters as the winner will most likely get the next shot at the bantamweight title.

But according to the 19-year-old prodigy both Sanhagen and Nurmagomedov are beasts, but he feels that the former has a few skills that will make him too much for Nurmagomedov to deal with.

Despite this, Rosas Jr. believes that he will cross paths at the top with Nurmagomedov on his way to make history.

Rosas Jr. aims for the stars

Jones made UFC history by putting on a masterclass at UFC 128 stopping Maurício Rua in the third round.

In the process he became the youngest ever UFC champion at the age of 23. It has been 13 years since that fateful day and nobody has since even gotten close to the record.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by El Niño Problema (@raulrosasjr)



However, Rosas Jr. made it known publicly that it is his aim to beat Jones’ record. A major advantage Rosas Jr. has on his side is time, he has four years to try and break Jones’ record.

That said, he’s nowhere close to a title fight right now and will have to grind harder to be remotely as dominating as Jones. Afterall, it isn’t being the youngest champ that Jones is most for. It’s because he just never loses!

So to Rojas Jr., good luck and don’t lose!