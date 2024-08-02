Umar Nurmagomedov Feels Ashamed of Sean O’Malley Being Champion and Acting Like a Clown

Umar Nurmagomedov does not see Sean O’Malley as a legitimate or a fit champion. To the ‘Young Eagle’, a champion should be a role model for the youth, someone who lives a very simple, hard-working life, like his elder brother Khabib. However, ‘Suga’ is quite the opposite of simple. Due to his bright pink hair and his extravagant lifestyle, the Russian fighter does not see him as role model material.

One should take whatever Nurmagomedov says with a pinch of salt. Because at the end of the day he is trying to secure a fight against the champ himself. He also comes from a very different culture than O’Malley. Besides, there’s nothing wrong with a bit of flamboyance.

Regardless, in a recent interview with Daniel Cormier, the #10 ranked bantamweight spoke about why he is ashamed to see ‘Suga’ as the champion,

“Men have to be different, It’s not just about you make some funny stuff, you have to be good example for young generation, not like clown”

Nurmagomedov was very critical of the ‘clown’ persona that O’Malley seems to be cultivating. He also did not like the fact that the champ is busy making TikToks.

Furthermore, the Russian even criticized former champion Aljamain Sterling for losing to ‘Suga’ the way that he did at UFC 292.

Sterling losing to O’Malley as mystery for Umar

Nurmagomedov is not very impressed with the current UFC bantamweight champion. So much so that he is very confident that his next opponent will beat him.

Speaking to DC on YouTube, the ‘Young Eagle’ had this to say when asked about the championship bout against Sterling,

“I don’t know what happened. I don’t know how he lost. It’s a big mystical win for me. How, how can it happen”

Nurmagomedov reiterated that he still does not believe how Aljamain Sterling lost and is convinced that something happened in the fight. He then went on to state that Merab Dvalishvili, Sterling’s teammate will end up avenging his loss to O’Malley when he faces him next.

He might not be wrong in his prediction either. Dvalishvali is some athlete. The Georgian’s style of fighting is exactly antithetical to O’Malley’s style. So if the Georgian manages to close in the distance, ‘Suga’ will find himself in a world of trouble.