Umar Nurmagomedov’s Weight Cutting Skills Sets Him Apart in Khabib’s Family: Chael Sonnen

The Nurmagomedov name in the UFC garners a different kind of respect. Whether it is the great Khabib Nurmagomedov’s unparalleled dominance, Usman Nurmagomedov’s lightning-quick strikes, or his older brother, Umar Nurmagomedov’s well-rounded game and his unique weight cutting skills.

The Eagle’ is the epitome of MMA for many. Dominating the competition with an iron fist, and going on a blistering undefeated run in a division filled with killers is something that will most likely remain undone. In fact, his impeccable 29-0 still stands tall today despite the rise of many new athletes.

And now it would appear that the Nurmagomedov family has yet another achievement courtesy of the #10 135-pounder, Umar. The 28-year-old, according to UFC veteran Chael Sonnen is a stand-out, having never once missing the scales.

Yes, his weight cutting skills are garnering some serious praise from Uncle Chael. Sharing his thoughts on the Good Guy/ Bad Guy podcast, the former middleweight title contender said that young Umar was learning all the great qualities from his family.

“He has never missed weight and that is something that is kind of unique within the family. I mean when you guys ask me, ‘could this guy be the next big thing, I believe he is learning all the great qualities from his family members.”

Meanwhile, prior to his big day, Umar also dropped a major revelation, saying that the UFC has promised him a free pass to the championship fight if he gets past Cory Sandhagen this weekend.

Umar Nurmagomedov is on the gold rush

Filled with absolute specialists, the 135-lb division has always featured thrilling fights, and this week, fans have a title eliminator fight with Umar Nurmagomedov vs Cory Sandhagen.

Nurmagomedov, 28, boats an impressive 17-fight streak, never losing a fight but now he is up against the #2 ranked contender in the division.

The fighter has been offered a crack at the title as per Umar. In an exclusive to MMA Junkie, he has claimed that he would get to fight the winner of the fight between Sean O’Malley vs Merab Dvalishvili if he got past ‘The Sandman’.

“I hope I will fight next, they said I will fight whoever will win [between O’Malley and Dvalishvili]. Yes, [they told me I will be next].”

While the UFC is yet to confirm or deny this, going by the Nurmagomedov history, when one of them claims something, it generally comes to pass. It’s almost prophetic. But first, Umar will have to beat Sandhagen, who himself gets a title shot if he wins in Abu Dhabi.