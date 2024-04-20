Undefeated UFC Star Expresses Gratitude for MMA, Credits Sport for Life-Changing Impact

Although Mixed Martial Arts can be a difficult discipline for many, it offers a plethora of opportunities for people who work hard and are determined to overcome all odds. One such fighter is the undefeated UFC star, Tatiana Suarez.

Interestingly, Tatiana began her career as a wrestler but was forced to leave the discipline since it was not financially rewarding. Subsequently, in 2014, she transitioned to Mixed Martial Arts and soon found several opportunities that helped her excel and also offered a substantial income. In a recent interview with Helen Yee, Tatiana talked about how grateful she was to find MMA, saying,

“I am really grateful to find MMA because you know like I wasn’t able to attain all the goals and reach all the goals that you know set out for myself in wrestling and now I can do that for MMA.”

While Tatiana’s story is genuinely heartwarming, readers will be glad to know that she is now looking to fight for the world championship. However, the UFC star claimed that her very next fight, albeit interesting, might not be a title challenge

What is next for Tatiana Suarez?

Suarez has proven to be a threat to anyone in the strawweight division and is arguably next in line to face Zhang Weili. However, even though she claimed she had every right to face the champion, Suarez would be satisfied with Virna Jandiroba. According to her, a bout against Jandiroba will get her blood rushing.

“I think I’m going to be champion by (this time next year) and I don’t even care if they have me fight Virna Jandiroba (next), I think that’d be a great fight, to be honest, I wouldn’t mind.”

This is the mindset of a true combatant as she is willing to face another contender by putting her title fight opportunity on the line. Hence, even though Taniana’s future is shrouded in mystery, it certainly promises to be exciting.