UFC Fights Tonight: Which Fighters Are Competing?

As we are nearing one of the most anticipated events in UFC on March 4th in T-Mobile Arena where Jon Jones returns to the octagon to face Gane, the Fight Night that we have got today is an interesting one. The fights before and after such big events are important ones, as fans might lack interest in other fights. Though we don’t have some of the bigger names on today’s fight card, we surely have some bangers on this one. The fans are excited to know about the UFC fights tonight and which fighters are competing on the card.

As we know UFC puts on incredible fights every time, the matchmakers do their job at best so that the fans could be entertained. The fights also have to make sense ranking wise and what holds in the future for the fighter is important.

Also Read: Is Henry Cejudo vs. Aljamain Sterling for UFC Title Official?

UFC Fights Tonight: Which fighters step inside the octagon

Main Card:

Nikita Krylov vs Ryan Spann (Main event)

Andre Muriz vs Brendan Allen

Augusto Sakai vs Don’tale Mayes

Tatiana Saurez vs Montana De La Rose

Mike Malott vs Yohan Lainesse

Prelims:

Eric Gonzalez vs Trevor Peek

Jasmine Jasudavicius vs Gabriella Fernandes

Jordan Leavitt vs Victor Martinez

Ode’ Osburne vs Charles Johnson

Joe Solecki vs Carl Deaton

Rafael Alves vs Nurullo Aliev

The card will deliver and do justice is what the fans believe. We have Nikita Krylov vs Ryan Spann in the main event. Krylov is ranked number 6 in the world and Spann is ranked number 8 in the light heavyweight division of UFC.

Both these fighters are hard-hitting aggressive fighters with impressive records in the division. They have fought the who’s who and are ready for battle. Other than these two, we have Andre Muriz vs Brendan Allen, who will face each other in the middleweight division.

Next level wresting from @TatianaUFC💪 She makes her return to the Octagon TOMORROW at #UFCVegas70! [ Prelims 4:30pmET | Main Card 7pmET | Live on @ESPNPlus ] pic.twitter.com/V9pSv6bDmW — UFC (@ufc) February 24, 2023

We have some familiar names like Tatiana Suarez who is been around for some time now. The Prelims also look good as we Jordan Leavitt vs Victor Martinez. Leavitt caught fans’ attention when he faced Paddy Pimblett.

How to watch UFC Fight Night:

UFC Fight Night will be live from UFC APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Early Prelims start at 3:15 PM PST. Fans can watch these fights on UFC Fight Pass. The Prelims would start at 5 PM PST and are available to watch on ESPN and ESPN+. The main card starts at 7 PM PST and the fans could order this on ESPN+. All the fights would be available on UFC Fight Pass for those who have a subscription.

What are your picks for tonight?

Also Read: Jon Jones Net Worth 2023: How Much Money Did ‘Bones’ Make From UFC?