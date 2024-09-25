Valentina Shevchenko Revisits Her Conversation with Joe Rogan on How Training Makes Her Happy

September 12, 2024, Las Vegas, Nevada, USA: VALENTINA SHEVCHENKO speaks to the crowd during the fight week press conference, PK, Pressekonferenz for UFC 306 at Riyadh Season Noche UFC at the Sphere in Las Vegas. Las Vegas USA – ZUMAyadh 20240912_int_s346_011 Copyright: xAlejandroxSalazarx

Kyrgyz fighter, Valentina Shevchenko just re-claimed her belt at UFC 307 by out-wrestling Alexa Grasso to earn a unanimous decision win. While her win rubbed off everyone who was in for an ‘exciting’ back-and-forth duel, the fighter is reminiscing about her wholesome conversation with Joe Rogan.

Recently, ‘The Bullet’ re-shared a short clip of her conversation with Rogan where she detailed the benefits of training, and how sweating in training can cleanse you from the inside. In the clip re-shared on her IG storyline, fans can see her explaining how important training is in her life-

“I train everyday just to maintain physical and maintain mood. The most important – mood.”

In fact, unlike a large majority of fighters training to become champions, for Shevchenko training is an indelible part of life something she must engage every day to keep herself happy and chirpy.

She also stated how she couldn’t believe how people would distance themselves from physical exercise and keep on going with their daily lives. But for Valentina, a day without training is the worst thing that could happen.

This strict lifestyle of self-induced training has paid off in massive dividends as the Kyrgyz fighter made history in the UFC, becoming the first champion to achieve an unrivaled feat, even outdoing Alex Pereira & Islam Makhachev in the process.

Shevchenko makes history, shines bright with all eight rubies

Finally, the Alexa Grasso vs Valentina Shevchenko trilogy is over! While it was Grasso who got the victory in their first outing, trapping the champion with a rear naked choke, Shevchenko, returned the favor in their third fight, beating her via a UD. In fact, the women’s flyweight champion made history becoming the first fighter in the promotion to acquire all eight rubies on her belt plate.

A ruby is added to a fighter’s belt instead of giving them a new belt after each title defense and ‘The Bullet’ is the first champion in the history of the promotion to have had 8 – a feat still undone by Pereira & Makhachev. Sharing her delight with The Schmo, Shevchenko revealed that she had given the belt to the officials for the upgrade and soon she will have her hands on the new updated belt.

For the unversed, Islam has four stones on his belt, hinting at four title defenses while Pereira has three, meaning that he has defended his title thrice meanwhile, Valentina has done it eight times!