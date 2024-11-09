UFC Champ Valentina Shevchenko Proposes ‘Loser Retires’ Showdown Against ‘Ill-Mannered First Grader’ Manon Fiorot

Valentina Shevchenko has 8 rubies on her UFC flyweight belt. Needless to say, she won’t be taking guff from anyone. And if someone like Manon Fiorot tries, she’s happy to send them into retirement.

Fiorot has been going on and on about how she would beat the champion in a fight in what appears to have been a desperate attempt to secure the title shot next. The French fighter called out ‘Bullet’ asking her to stop stalling and accept the fight already.

Fiorot wants to send the champ into early retirement. Well, that will get anybody’s attention, let alone Shevchenko, who clapped back and granted her a title shit but with one condition.

“You lose – you retire, Deal ?!! ill-mannered first-grader”

Fortunately, Fiorot will have some time to ensure she’s not the one being sent into an early retirement as Shevchenki just defeated Alexa Grasso at UFC 306 to win her title back. Perhaps, the two fight sometime next year.

Interestingly, this will be the first opponent ‘Bullet‘ faces apart from Grasso since 2022. Even though the pair fought a trilogy fight, it was far from ugly on the mic. So it is a bit unusual to see the champ calling Fiorot names like she’s schooling her.

Mind you, Fiorot is the #1 contender in the division and has the right to call out Shevchenko. Unfortunately for her, the champion is not fond of social media gimmicks.

Shevchenko doesn’t care for people’s opinions

The champ sometimes posts about her achievements or trips around the world but she’s never really active on social media platforms. Unlike many of her peers, the Peruvian fighter doesn’t feel the need to tweet every thought in her head or share every moment of her life with her followers.

In an interview with Nina Marie Daniele, she explained why she has made it a point to separate herself from the herd.

“All my career I was trying to be far from what people are saying, what is going on online, being the underdog, favorite, or something like that. I just try to get like the farthest what I can be.”

The only opinion that Shevchenko claims does matter to her is her coaches’ opinion because, at the end of the day, that is what will help her become a better fighter than she is. So to even reply to Fiorot, one would assume she must have been thoroughly annoyed by her callout!

Although considering Fiorot does have a point here, she might start buckling up because her overtly defensive tactics against Grasso at UFC Noche weren’t just widely criticized, they also very likely won’t work against the French fighter.