‘Victim of Serious Accusations’ Paulo Costa Defends Himself Against Ariel Helwani’s Collaboration Ducking Allegations

Paulo Costa has some allegations against Ariel Helwani and other bald men. But despite claiming to be the victim of “serious accusations”, ‘Borrachinha’ is just in his ‘Meme God’ avatar once more to present the UFC audiences with some chuckles.

Costa has accused Helwani of gratuitous persecution because he ‘stopped being bald’. But it was his comment on one of Helwani’s recent ‘X’ updates that began the hilarious feud.

‘The MMA Hour’ host has been providing updates clarifying confusion regarding the upcoming UFC Saudi Arabia and UFC 303. ‘The Eraser’ replied to Helwani’s status, mentioning that he had information about a “big matchup” that could take place at UFC Saudi Arabia.

But Helwani reminded Costa that he had been avoiding appearing on his show, which the former treats as the perfect place to discuss such affairs.

However, the Brazilian was quick to deny Helwani’s accusations. Costa hilariously stated that Helwani and other bald people were accusing him baselessly since he had stopped being bald like them.

“I am being the victim of serious accusations and suffering gratuitous persecution, especially from bald men since I stopped being bald too. I can’t wait until the next Ariel Show to contradict you live. Good luck”

Well, Costa’s desire to be on the next episode of The MMA Hour’ and contradict Helwani might cause an even larger number of MMA fans to tune into it.

But a look at the UF C 303 update from the 41-year-old journalist is bound to disappoint fans.

Ariel Helwani’s UFC 303 update disappoints fans

Well, Costa took Helwani’s initial tweet on a light note, UFC fans won’t find Helwani’s revelations as entertaining. His ‘X’ update started with a disclosure of what the UFC authorities had done to the UFC Saudi Arabia main event.

However, it was Helwani’s update about the UFC 303 main event that broke the camel’s back.

Despite showcasing positivity about Conor McGregor’s participation in it previously, ‘The MMA Hour’ host revealed that Dana White and Co. were looking for new main and co-main events for the night of 29 June.

And now, with Dana White’s official announcement, McGregor not showing up for UFC 303 is a reality. However, the estimated dates for the McGregor vs. Chandler will still keep fans awaiting the encounter and the mythical return of the ”Mystic Mac’.