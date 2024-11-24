VIDEO: UFC Champ Jon Jones’ Jaw-Dropping Reaction to Yoel Romero’s Knockout Win in Dirty Boxing Debut

Yoel Romero just proved age is nothing but a number! At 47, the former UFC star made a jaw-dropping return to combat sports, stepping in at the last minute for a fight at Mike Perry’s Dirty Boxing Championship and delivering a KO that stunned even the stoic Jon ‘Bones’ Jones.

At last night’s event, he landed a straight left from hell that folded Duane Crespo like a lawn chair. The last-minute matchup was announced just hours before the event, but Romero showed no signs of ring rust. Using the fast-paced format with 5oz gloves and elbows allowed, he showcased the skills that have made him a combat sports legend.

Jones who was in attendance ringside was seen with his hands on his head and jaw dropped to the floor after witnessing what Romero had done.

Romero built a reputation for himself in the UFC as one of the most dangerous knockout artists of all time. The Cuban fighter has finished 13 of his 16 wins by knockout, delivering jaw-dropping moments like his flying knee knockout of Chris Weidman.

Even though the Cuban Superman is no longer in his prime, his ability to knock people out cold doesn’t seem to have faded away.

Romero’s continues to test Father Time

Romero’s involvement was a well-kept secret until Friday when his surprise weigh-in came in as a nostalgic surprise to many.

But “The Soldier of God” has been flying lowkey for a while now. At 47, with his UFC career behind him, Romero has been trying his luck at combat sports arenas across the world, like Bellator, where he has had some periodic success. His last fight was against Thiago Santos at February’s PFL vs. Bellator card in February 2024, where he defeated the 40-year-old via unanimous decision.

Last night’s fight against Crespo was meant to be less of a hurdle for the Cuban Superman and more of a test of the PowerSlap star.

Crespo is rather inexperienced in combat sports. But he’s known for his ability to take a hit to his head, courtesy of his 3-win streak journey in PowerSlap. It was expected of him to at least provide a challenge for the aging Romero.

If he had succeeded, this would have been a far more important story. Unfortunately, it wasn’t meant to be.