WATCH: Dana White Invites Hasbulla ‘Mini Khabib’ to Umar Nurmagomedov Fight at UFC Abu Dhabi

Most UFC fans are familiar with the relationship Russian social media personality Hasbulla has with fighters from Dagestan. In fact, he has even been nicknamed “Mini-Khabib” for the likeness he shares with the former UFC lightweight champion. Well, fans of the UFC who enjoy Hasbulla’s presence at fights can now rejoice as Dana White has invited him to attend the Abu Dhabi event.

The Ultimate Fighting Championship is venturing onto new pastures this year, and their stint in Saudi Arabia was immensely successful. Besides, Saudi, the promotion will also head to Abu Dhabi, UAE in August with Umar Nurmagomedov headlining the card.

Ahead of the fight, White connected with Hasbulla and Umar on Instagram Live, when the former asked him about the tickets to UFC Abu Dhabi. In a clip shared by Championship Rounds on X, UFC’s head honcho could be heard replying,

“Done. Yes, you could come and sit with me.”

Umar Nurmagomedov is slated to face his biggest challenge in the UFC, going up against the #2 ranked bantamweight, Corey Sandhagen. For the first time in his career, the Russian is scheduled in a main event card since he made his debut in 2021. Well, now he will have a bigger reason to give the fight his all as Hasbulla will be at Umar’s cage side along with Khabib Nurmagomedov.

Besides the bantamweight action, the Abu Dhabi card is stacked with other names including Tony Ferguson, and the fan-favorite Nick Diaz, who will be making his UFC return.

UFC Abu Dhabi card explained

UFC Abu Dhabi now features 11 fights including the main event bantamweight bout between former title contender Cory Sandhagen and Umar Nurmagomedov. Before heading to the main event, fans will also have the opportunity to witness Nick Diaz, the elder brother of Nate Diaz, making a return to the octagon to take on Vicente Luque.

We also have Marlon ‘Chito’ Vera coming back after his loss to Sean O’Malley, locking horns with ex-champ Deiveson Figueiredo. On the same night, UFC’s boogeyman, Tony Ferguson eyes a comeback as he tries to drop his losing streak taking on fellow UFC veteran Michael Chiesa. Mackenzie Dern is also another name that will have the fandom excited when she touches gloves with Canada’s Lupita Godinez.