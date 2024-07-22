“Now He’s Cringe”: Belal Muhammad Invites Trolls With His Desire to Pull a Khabib Move Against Leon Edwards

Said the fighter when MMA Junkie’s Farah Hannoun asked ‘Remember The Name’ about his post-fight reaction. In fact, one can say, Muhammad is counting his chickens before they hatch, looking past the champion at UFC 304, underestimating him with these intimations.

“No, I think after the fight, I’m going to literally walk to his corner, do the Khabib thing, throw my mouth piece at them, laugh at them, point and maybe hop over the fence and jump on his brother.”

However, despite the swagger and bold remarks, the fandom did not have quite stand it and immediately bashed the fighter.

“Belal jumps the cage and takes Fabian to a decision.”

Wrote one fan, mocking the #2 ranked welterweight, subtly mentioning his record of decision wins before another random user also coined in on the same point.

“Belal Will unanimous him. REMEMBER THE DECISION.”



Others however used this opportunity to key in why they can’t stand the fighter and deemed him”cringe.”

“Bro cmon this is exactly why we do not like this guy.” “Bro used to be just boring but now he’s cringe too.”

The long thread of hate comments did not stop there.

Reflecting on the Palestinian-born-American fighter’s wrestling-heavy fighting style, a fan calmly explained that he can’t emulate Khabib simply because he ain’t about that warrior life.

“He ain’t bout that life, he will do the same he does in all his fights and hug them.”

Regardless of the fan comments, both Edwards and Muhammad boast impressive resumes with both athletes coming off stellar wins.

Meanwhile, former featherweight king and pound-for-pound best, Alexander Volkanovski dropped his UFC 304 prediction, foreseeing the Brit to retain his belt.

Volkanovski picks ‘Rocky’ against Belal Muhammad at UFC 304

The stage is set for an epic duel in Manchester. Boobirds will rain down on Belal Muhammad as makes his way to the octagon with the home crowd chanting the champion’s name.

Nevertheless, the matchup is your typical striker vs grappler kind on paper but former featherweight champion Volkanovski thinks there are a lot more variables to the equation.

Breaking down the UFC 304 main event, the Aussie shared his thoughts on his YouTube channel.

Essentially deeming that ‘Rocky’ would be far more aggressive than his last meeting with Muhammad in 2021. He said,

” I feel like Leon Edwards is gonna feel like he can be a bit more aggressive with someone like Belal… I think he’s gonna let his hands go, which is gonna make him a lot more dangerous. ‘Cause when he does let his hands go, he’s good. Leon Edwards is really good. Even just watching his training, hitting pads. You can see there’s power in his kicks.”

Realizing the speed and output of the WW champion, Volk put his money on Edwards, expecting the Brit to be more aggressive and unload on the challenger. What do you think? Let us in on your thoughts in the comments below.