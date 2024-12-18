WATCH: Nick Diaz Unleashes His Inner Bruce Lee With Impressive Nunchuck Skills

LAS VEGAS, NV – SEPTEMBER 9: Nick Diaz appears on stage at the UFC 279 ceremonial weigh-ins on September 9, 2022, at the MGM Grand Arena in Las Vegas, NV. (Photo by Amy Kaplan Icon Sportswire) MMA: SEP 09 UFC 279 Icon220909522279

Nick Diaz is back in the spotlight, but this time it’s not for being photographed doing alleged ‘shady’ things—it’s for his flashy nunchuck moves! The older of the iconic Diaz brothers, Nick has always been known for his unique personality, and a video posted online just reminded everyone just how much of a maverick he is.

In the clip, Nick channels his inner Bruce Lee, spinning nunchucks with impressive speed and precision. The video has since viral and serves as a reminder that Nick’s charisma extends far beyond the octagon.

Diaz has always been a lifelong martial artist. He started in Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu at a young age which inspired his younger brother, Nate to follow in his footsteps as well. After a successful career in MMA, he now runs an academy where youngsters are taught to defend themselves while learning Jiu-Jitsu.

Diaz was heavily influenced by Bruce Lee growing up and it’s good for him to be going back to what made him fall in love with the sport to begin with.

Bruce Lee’s influence on martial arts is profound and enduring. By founding Jeet Kune Do, he broke away from traditional styles, promoting adaptability and efficiency in combat.

This philosophy resonates in today’s MMA, where fighters blend techniques from various disciplines.

Icons like Anderson Silva and Conor McGregor have also cited Lee as a key inspiration, reflecting his lasting impact on their training and fighting approaches. Lee’s emphasis on physical fitness, mental acuity, and the seamless integration of techniques continues to be a founding stone for modern mixed martial artists.

However, it’s not a guarantee of anything and the older Diaz brother is a testament to that.

Diaz had fans worried after pull-out from UFC 310

The fan-favorite fighter was originally set to face Vicente Luque at UFC 310 on December 7 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, but those plans fell through. According to Alex Behunin of MMA Mania, Diaz withdrew from the fight, and Themba Gorimbo stepped in as Luque’s replacement.

His last outing against Robbie Lawler had also raised concerns when he appeared disengaged during the fight and retired in the third round.

So, while fans were excited to see him back for the Luque fight, those concerns deepened after a bizarre video surfaced leading up to the fight announcement where Diaz was seen topless on the streets trying to start a fire.

Hopefully, he has gotten the help he needs.