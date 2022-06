Belal Muhammad recently responded to Khamzat Chimaev requesting that he refrain from bringing the Palestinian flag to fights.

Muhammad has actively sought a fight with Chiamev and called him out several times. ‘Borz’ appears to have accepted the challenge. He did stipulate that ‘Remember the Name’ not bring the Palestinian flag to their fight.

In his most recent post, Chimaev stated:

“I will fight you if you don’t take the Palestinian flag into battle.”