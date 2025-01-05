“What a Clown”: UFC Fans Question Sean O’Malley About His Social Media Quitting Plans After Hilarious Video Post

July 1, 2022, LAS VEGAS, NV, LAS VEGAS, NV, United States: LAS VEGAS, NV – June 1: Sean OÃ¢â‚¬â ¢Malley steps on the scale for the official weigh-ins at T-Mobile Arena for UFC 276 on July 1, 2022 in LAS VEGAS, NV, United States. LAS VEGAS, NV United States – ZUMAp175 20220701_zsa_p175_032 Copyright: xLouisxGrassex

Former UFC bantamweight champion Sean O’Malley is back to social media posting random hilarious skits of himself, just a week after announcing he was going off of social media for the time being. Having undergone hip surgery since his title loss to Merab Dvalishvili at UFC: Noche, O’Malley perhaps wanted to keep fans updated about his recovery but all he got for his efforts was trolling befitting his stature.

One fan reminded O’Malley of his promise to lay off these platforms and said, “Didn’t u say no social media till I win the next fight? What a clown“. Another just wanted him to keep his word and commented, “u said u was gonna delete social media go and do it“.

However, this fan came to O’Malley’s defense and claimed, “So many fucking people in there that have literally never done anything in their lives talking shit on a dude that was already champ of the world. The internet breeds the best of em“. Others seemed concerned about what the title loss had done to him- “What’d Merab do to you bro?”

O’Malley had earlier claimed that he wanted to be back as a champion in the UFC and be a great dad at the same time. He had deemed being off social media necessary for both as well.

As he recovers, O’Malley starts each day by hydrating and then follows it up with Red light therapy. However, everyone is allowed a bit of a break every once in a while. Besides, O’Malley is still in title contention, especially with the champion’s first title defense being against Umar Nurmagomedov.

O’Malley to be present at UFC 311

O’Malley especially has had an axe to grind with Merab, even when the champion actually had offered him an immediate rematch. However, at the time he did so, it seemed more of a way to get out of having his first title defense against Umar.

Merab was prepared to fight O’Malley in a title rematch in 2024 itself but O’Malley didn’t want to delay his surgery any further. Now, he wants to know who his next opponent will be.

However, that could take a while. His reign as the bantamweight champion didn’t particularly inspire any confidence. So much so, that Merab practically toyed with him at UFC: Noche. It was almost too easy for the Georgian to take the title off of O’Malley.

So, perhaps he will have a rematch with Petr Yan first. O’Malley has a controversial decision win against Yan at UFC 280 that the latter disputes to this day and seems rather bitter about as well. Yan has been pining for a rematch for some time. In an interview with Ariel Helwani, he had even joked about O’Malley’s surgery.

“I don’t know what’s going on with him he’s out for 9 to 12 months so maybe he got pregnant.”



Either way, O’Malley will have his hands full when he gets back