“What Daddy Wants Daddy Gets”: Dee Devlin Posts Wild Comment as Conor McGregor Poses in Shorts on Yacht

Shortly after flaunting his new look on Father’s Day with his youngest son, Mack, in his arms, daddy Conor McGregor is heading towards a wild purchase for his birthday. ‘The Notorious’ will turn 36 on July 14 and despite the unfortunate injury that hindered his UFC return, ‘Mystic Mac’ is planning to gift himself a spanking new Bugatti!

With the former two-division UFC champion teasing the fandom about something in the making, his longtime girlfriend and fiance, Dee Devlin got in a raunchy comment that raised some eyebrows. The original post read,

“AH FUCK IT IM GETTING MYSELF THAT BUGATTI NOW ITS MY BIRTHDAY IN A FEW WEEKS.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Conor McGregor Official (@thenotoriousmma)

Posing in shorts beside his fiance who is seen lying down, relaxing, and catching some tan, McGregor seems to have major plans for his birthday. Although he pulled out of UFC 303, citing injury, it seems like he is not holding back when it comes to birthday celebrations with his family.

But what got the fandom in awe was Devlin’s comment – “What daddy wants daddy gets” – that too when ‘The Notorious’ has his hands inside his shorts! Now if that is not wild, we don’t what is. Furthermore, most likely in a few weeks, McGregor will have another expensive vehicle to to play with in addition to his luxurious Lamborghini yacht.

Mystic Mac’s opulent lifestyle: From his $2 million mansion to his 63-ft yacht

The community might have a divided stance on the Irishman’s ridiculous lifestyle, but to his credit, McGregor envisioned and made it all a reality through sheer work ethic. He was and still is the UFC’s biggest superstar, who can pull in massive PPV gates owing to his charismatic persona.

While the southpaw is well off his glory days, being the sport’s first two-division champion, nobody can take away the fact that he has built everything in his life from scratch. This includes a $2 million luxurious mansion at Country Kildare’s K Club in Ireland where the star resides with his fiance and their children. Not to mention his 63-foot double-engined 2000 hp Lamborghini yacht that gets ‘Mystic Mac’ high on speed.

Moreover, his vision of starting a brewery and a whiskey brand has certainly complimented his life big time, making him a $200 million superstar.