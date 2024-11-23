“What He’s Doing Is Genius”: Joe Rogan Says Anyone Who Hates Jake Paul Is an Idiot

Joe Rogan has absolutely no problem with what Jake Paul is doing, in fact, he respects it. The biggest criticism in Paul’s career has been that he fights old, retired fighters way out of their prime and then calls himself a legitimate boxer. Well, Rogan agrees with this claim and even believes that he is doing a whole lot of good for boxing.

The YouTuber-turned-boxer has undoubtedly improved a lot since he first started, but he has fought only one pro and lost that fight.

Another thing that really bothers fans is that Paul makes these fights, sells them well, and then makes millions in the process.

In an episode of The Joe Rogan Experience, the UFC commentator explained why he has no problem with any of Paul’s tactics and said,

“I don’t have anything against Jake Paul, I like Jake Paul, I think what he’s doing is genius….he’s making insane amounts of money, he’s having a great f*cking time, he’s a legitimate boxer.”

Rogan stated that anyone who hates on Paul is an ‘idiot. But the real problem only lies with the ‘legitimate’ boxer part. To counter the narrative, Paul must fight more pros his own age.

However, regardless of what fans say about him, he has transformed boxing. His promotional company MVP has helped a lot of professional boxers earn massive paychecks, the kind of money they would never have dreamt of earning.

Unlike most, Rogan even loved the fight he had against Mike Tyson!

Rogan disappointed with Tyson loss

Rogan is a big Mike Tyson fan and always has been. So when he learned that he was fighting Paul, he only wanted one outcome, a KO victory for ‘Iron’.

Not because he doesn’t like ‘The Problem Child’, but because that was the dream scenario for everyone watching. Before the fight, he tweeted out saying,

“I’m getting ready to watch this Tyson vs Jake Paul fight like I’m watching someone cast a spell that I hope actually works. And I don’t really believe in magic. But I want to believe.”

Unfortunately, Tyson looked like a shell of his former self and could only do so much. After he lost via decision, Rogan tweeted out,

“Magic isn’t real”

Safe to say the podcast host was not very happy with the final outcome of the fight. But to Mike Tyson’s credit, despite the 30-year age gap, he hung in there and finished the fight.