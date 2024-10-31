Joe Rogan Reveals ‘Sad’ Reason Why Fighters Choose to Keep Fighting Despite Having Past Their Prime

Tony Ferguson is past his prime and should retire after having lost his last 8 fights! No one can dispute that statement or the sentiment behind it. But why doesn’t it? And more importantly, why is he one of many, who refuse to go out before the wheels completely fall off? Joe Rogan claims he understands the reason behind their decision to continue even when the wheels have fallen off.

Responding to comedian Francis Foster about how fighters don’t retire for the same reason that makes them champions, Rogan said:

“That’s what fighters do for sure. That’s why they fight way past their prime and it gets really sad they never want to let it go.”

There’s something glorious and almost evolutionary to fighting for your life and being in survival mode that is just addictive. Fighting no longer remains a sport after a point, it just becomes you.

‘El Cucuy’ Tony Ferguson used to be an absolute tear in the lightweight division, holding one of the longest winning streaks in the promotion’s history. He even had an interim LW belt to his name.

However, as time caught up, the boogeyman became a mere image of his former self, fighting solely on his spirit rather than instincts and technique.

From having one of the longest winning streaks in the promotion to ending up having the most dismal losing streak, Ferguson’s life has seen a complete turnaround yet the fighter ain’t even thinking of calling it a day.

Despite drowning in a poor losing streak, Ferguson is too tough for his own good.

Also, it doesn’t help that the MMA industry is particularly notorious for not paying its fighters well. So, there’s no real exit strategy.

The Tragic Story of Shane Carwin

Despite being a competent engineer with a background in mechanical engineering, former UFC heavyweight interim champion Shane Carwin now finds himself in a precarious position.

Known for his titanic strength and never-say-die attitude, fighting has left him in a prostrate condition, unable to even tie his shoe.

Years of hard sparring, brutal MMA fights, and blunt force head trauma have taken their toll and now he suffers from concussive symptoms,

Carwin has even reached out to the UFC for support in meeting basic everyday expenses for food, shelter, and other basic life skills necessary to function.

The tragic story came out to the public when his close friend and former training partner Brendan Schaub detailed it in his podcast where he was seen teary-eyed talking about his pal.

Currently, fighters like Carwin are waiting to find out if Judge Richard Boulware will approve $350 million litigation, and if so the fighters might get an average payout of $250,000 as per the attorneys.

But is that enough? How do you pay for a lifetime of medical bills, and support your family on that? Could it be the reason why nobody in the building wants to retire? Is it a problem with letting go or is it really a problem with what to do once you are done?

It’s why most mixed martial artists would give an arm and a leg to be in a boxing fight towards the end of their careers. Why would you otherwise fight Jake Paul, if not for the money?

Very few fighters are actually in the position to have a second blossoming career like Chael Sonnen or Daniel Cormier in the industry without having to step into the octagon again.