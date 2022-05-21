What is the average pay for UFC fighters per fight? Are UFC fighters paid too little?

UFC fighters pay is separated into three categories based on their contract with the organization. Are these combatants paid too little? What are their earnings?

Mix Martial Arts (MMA) is one of the fastest-growing sports today. The UFC, on the other hand, is an organization that arranges mixed martial arts (MMA) contests and has grown in prominence over time for both the fights and the fighters. But how much money do boxers truly make?

Fighter pay has been an essential topic in the UFC for several years. UFC fighters get paid on average for every match, and they are placed into one of three compensation classes. Let’s look at how everything works in more detail.

What do UFC fighters earn?

UFC fighters make most of their money from fights and the money they earn from them. Each time they take the stage, the fighters typically sign a contract for a certain number of fights for a fixed pay.

Low, middle, and high tiers earn between $10,000 and $30,000 per fight, with the highest level earning between $500,000 and $3,000,000 per fight.

When new fighters join the UFC, they usually obtain the Lowest Tier contract. After a few wins and a reputation within the Octagon, a better agreement is signed to a medium tier, ranging from $80,000 to $250,000 per fight.

Each fighter’s rewards vary from tens of thousands of dollars to a few hundred thousand dollars, depending on the fighter’s popularity and recent results.

UFC fighters can make as much as half a million dollars to three million dollars every bout, if not more. It depends on how many viewers and fans the fighter attracts.

The highest Tier is the most acceptable form of contract. The highest Tier is given to UFC Champions and athletes with the most significant fan following, ranging from $500,000 to $3,000,000 per fight.

While it is commonly misunderstood, both fight participants get paid. Their base earnings will be determined by the size of their fan base and the Tier in which they fall. Furthermore, the winner receives an additional award, which occasionally doubles their base pay. However, this usually only applies to the first two tiers.

