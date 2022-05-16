Conor McGregor reveals his plans to expand his liquor empire, includes cocktails and Stout

Proper 12 whiskey is already a huge hit, and Black Forge Stout may follow next. Conor McGregor is now considering cocktails as a future product in his liquor empire.

While Conor McGregor has made more money from cage fighting than any other athlete in the sport’s history, his earnings pale compared to the hundreds of millions he has made from his Proper 12 whiskey business.

It’s no wonder, then, that McGregor is considering making more significant inroads in the alcohol sector. His idea to bring his Crumlin Inn’s Black Forge Irish Stout to retailers worldwide is still in the works. And perhaps, in the future, a mass-produced drink.

In a new Facebook post, McGregor explored the notion:

“Cocktails are very interesting to me,” he wrote. “For the boost that good cocktails give to the on-premise industry it is surprising to me that it has yet to be formulated to off-premise also. There is a real market for off-premise cocktails, mixed to tasty perfection. Otherwise where do you get them from? Unless you are fully out and even at that a lot of cocktails are not to the level they should be, even when out. You’d have to be in a top spot or by chance have a boat floating by that specializes in them.” “Odds are low you are getting a good cocktail,” he continued. “Unless you are out and namely out at the Black Forge Inn, we do the best cocktails in Ireland bar none. Lie to yourself if you want, you can’t, no place on the island does nicer.” “I am in the early stages of formulating my world renowned Black Forge Inn cocktails in neat, handy, and slick to use packaging, mixed to absolute identical perfection by our master mixologists and voila! You have the best cocktails in the world at the ready, whenever, and wherever you need. Efficient and delicious. My two favorites!”

“I’m just chilling, I’ve a billion things on.” – Conor McGregor on his ideas to expanding his liquor business

Conor McGregor is involved in several business ventures, some of which bring in more money than his fight payouts. Proper 12 whiskey, for example, was such a massive success that he sold a majority share of the company for $600 million in April 2021.

Now there’s talk that McGregor is working on yet another drunken endeavour. Forged Irish Stout, his version of the renowned black and thick Guinness Irish Stout, was just added to the menu at his Black Forge Inn. The beverage has been put to the test, and it appears to be a critical and commercial success.

Thank you, Sir! We are absolutely buzzing with it! 700 pints of it sold this weekend alone! Astronomical #’s! Enjoy, my man ☘️ https://t.co/xCmhu1nr54 — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) November 16, 2021

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Conor McGregor Official (@thenotoriousmma)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Conor McGregor Official (@thenotoriousmma)

For the time being, it appears like McGregor intends to make the stout a signature drink exclusive to his Black Forge Inn, but we wouldn’t be surprised if this is only a warm-up for him to strike a multi-million dollar contract to start marketing his brew internationally.

While not as lucrative as the whiskey sector, which is estimated to be worth $60 billion per year, the stout market is worth $10 billion. McGregor will be laughing to the bank if he can wrest a portion of that from Guinness.

Also Read: Conor McGregor mocks Tony Ferguson with a McNuggets joke following loss to Michael Chandler