What Religion Does Rafael Fiziev Follow, and Why Did He Leave Kyrgyzstan?

Rafael Fiziev will be looking to get himself back on track when he faces Ignacio Bahamondes at UFC on ABC 8 on June 21st.

‘Ataman’ is on a three-fight losing streak, having lost to Mateusz Gamrot and Justin Gaethje on two separate occasions. However, Fiziev is a top talent in the lightweight division, and his recent run of bad form hasn’t sullied that image.

He still holds an impressive 12-4 record and has earned a healthy legion of fans with his entertaining performances. Since joining the UFC, Fiziev has been awarded Performance of the Night or Fight of the Night in seven of his ten fights.

The unranked Bahamondes comes into the fight on a three-match winning streak and should be confident, looking at Fiziev’s luck as of late. But with a record of 17-5, Fiziev should also feel positive knowing that the young Chilean fighter is more than beatable. Fiziev’s last victory came all the way back in 2022 and followed a significant period of upheaval in his personal life.

Despite being born in Kazakhstan, Fiziev represented Kyrgyzstan as his parents had migrated there when he was young. But in 2021, he made headlines when he decided to stop representing Kyrgyzstan and instead represent Azerbaijan.

Fiziev is a devout Muslim, specifically a Shia Muslim. And following news of alleged discrimination against Shia Muslims by Kyrgyzstan – and his own experiences of religious bigotry – Fiziev decided to opt out of national representation for the Central Asian country.

Kyrgyzstan is a Sunni-majority and Fiziev severed his national ties with the country following criticism from Maksatbek Toktomushev, the country’s former chief mufti.

Toktomushev publicly criticized Fiziev after he shared a visit to a Shiite mosque in Iraq on social media. Toktomushev suggested that Fiziev shouldn’t mix religion with his profession and underlined the discrimination often suffered by the Shia Muslim minority in Kyrgyzstan.

Why has Fiziev chosen Azerbaijan, but lives in Thailand

While it’s understandable that Fiziev would adopt a new country to represent in light of the religious discrimination he has been subjected to, it’s odd to discover that he isn’t living in his new country of national representation.

Following the 2021 controversy, Fiziev adopted Azerbaijan as his new country for sporting representation. Despite being born in Kazakhstan, Fiziev chose Azerbaijan as it is his father’s home country. However, that doesn’t clear up why Fiziev and his family now live in Thailand.

Yes, the UFC lightweight has settled in Phuket, Thailand’s largest island. Following a failed career as an undercover police officer, Fiziev decided to take his Muay Thai and kickboxing background to greater heights in Thailand, where Muay Thai is the national sport.

Fiziev trained in Muay Thai and kickboxing at the renowned Phuket Top Team and Tiger Muay Thai gyms.

Offering an unmatched professional development, he has also spoken of the country’s warm hospitality. He has previously cited the friendliness of the Thai people, the lifestyle, and affordable living costs as reasons for his initial stay in the country before turning professional in 2015.

Having been on a remarkable professional and personal journey that has taken him all the way to the UFC, MMA fans aware of his origin story will be hoping that Fiziev can recover his form and return to the winner’s circle sooner rather than later.