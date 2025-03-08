Before His UFC Debut, Rafael Fiziev Left Dana White Speechless With ‘Craziest Sh*t’ He’s Ever Seen

Long before Rafael Fiziev made his UFC debut, he had already left Dana White absolutely speechless. How? By pulling off some insane Matrix-style moves that looked straight out of an action movie.

The UFC president was blown away when he saw Fiziev dodging kicks in training like Neo dodging bullets, calling it the “craziest s**t” he’d ever seen. That viral moment put Fiziev on White’s radar, and it wasn’t long before the rising striker found himself inside the UFC octagon, proving that his skills weren’t just for show.

​Before joining the UFC, Rafael “Ataman” Fiziev built an impressive career in Muay Thai and kickboxing. Born in Kazakhstan and raised in Kyrgyzstan, he began training in Muay Thai at age 11, amassing over 200 amateur fights. Transitioning to professional Muay Thai, Fiziev competed in Thailand, facing top-tier opponents and earning recognition for his striking skills.

He holds a professional Muay Thai record of 39 wins, including 29 by knockout, and 8 losses. In 2015, Fiziev shifted to mixed martial arts, debuting with a knockout victory. Before signing with the UFC, he maintained an undefeated MMA record of 6–0, showcasing his striking prowess and adaptability across various promotions.

During one of his Muay Thai fights, Fiziev pulled arguably the most nonchalant move of dodging a head kick. When he saw a kick coming his way instead of taking a step back as most fighters do, Fiziev decided to take a page out of Neo’s playbook.

In the movie The Matrix, Neo played by Keanu Reeves, displays his growing mastery of the Matrix as he leans back in an impossible way to evade gunfire. It became one of the most famous visual effects sequences in film history. Fiziev imitated that almost perfectly, leaning back at an impossible angle to dodge the head kick. This clip was shared by White on social media with a caption that said, “This is the craziest s**t I have ever seen”.

While he has not pulled off a similar move in the UFC so far, Fiziev has been incredibly entertaining to watch for UFC fans. And accepting a fight against Justin Gaethje on short notice only increased his stock further.

Rafael Fiziev hoping for revenge against Justin Gaethje

After spending 18 months recovering from a knee injury and waiting for a fight, Fiziev had one goal—stay ready. “I told my manager, ‘If the UFC calls, don’t ask me. Just say yes. I don’t care if it’s top-15, top-10, not ranked, debut guy—whoever. I’m ready.’”

Their first fight in March 2023 was an all-out war, but Gaethje fought more strategically than usual. This time, Fiziev hopes he brings back the old reckless brawler fans love. “I like the Justin who goes forward, who makes his house in the octagon,” Fiziev said. “That’s the fight I want.”

Fiziev is hoping for the most violent version of Gaethje when they run it back at UFC 313. Just a couple of weeks ago, Fiziev (12-3 MMA, 6-3 UFC) wasn’t even on the card. Now, he’s locked in as the co-main event at T-Mobile Arena, stepping in on short notice to replace the injured Dan Hooker and looking to settle scores with Gaethje (25-5 MMA, 8-5 UFC), who beat him in their first fight.