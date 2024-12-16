When Islam Makhachev Delivered Most Wittiest Answer About Fighting Khabib Nurmagomedov for UFC Gold

Back when Islam Makhachev was still climbing the ranks of the UFC lightweight division, he was asked what he’d do if Khabib Nurmagomedov—then the reigning lightweight champion and his mentor—stood in his way to UFC gold. Known for his quick wit, Makhachev delivered a clever response that perfectly showcased his respect for Khabib while adding a touch of humor.

In the most nonchalant manner, Islam claimed he already had complete access to the title.

“If I need belt, I go Khabib’s home, take belt.”

Since Islam got more comfortable in front of the mic over the past few years, he has been lighting everyone up with his jokes. Not only does Islam say things in an extremely casual manner, he often has a quick wit about him especially when it comes to poking fun at his teammates.

His most consistent target however, has been one of the UFC’s biggest legends- Daniel Cormier.

Cormier lived out a dream by stepping into the WWE spotlight as a special guest referee for the “Fight Pit” match between Seth Rollins and Matt Riddle at Extreme Rules last year. While his performance was a hit, it didn’t take long for jokes about his weight to surface—and Islam Makhachev wasn’t about to let the opportunity slide.

Speaking to SHAK MMA, Makhachev pointed out that Cormier had found the perfect gig to avoid the grind of fighter life. “He’s a smart guy,” Makhachev joked.

“No more cutting weight, no more training camps—just eating burgers and chips all day. He’s figured it out! Now he just needs to show up, play referee, and do the easy stuff.”

However, despite the jokes and his easygoing nature, Islam is still a force to be reckoned with. As the Pound for Pound best fighter in the world and the UFC lightweight champion, he has become one the most dominant athletes the sport has ever seen. But in a world where he would have had no choice but to compete with Khabin, how would the fight hypothetically go?

Islam vs. Khabib: Who would win?

Do note that, this fight would never take place. Both men have made it extremely clear that fighting each other was never an option. It was always Khabib’s father’s plan to have his son dominate the lightweight division and then step away for Islam to take the throne which is exactly what they did.

However, if they were to face off how would it play out? Khabib is the better grappler between the two without a shadow of a doubt. However, he is not better by a huge margin. But in the striking department, Islam is just leagues ahead.

Based on his last two fights alone, it can be argued that Islam would have a serious advantage against Khabib on his feet. And if he could stuff the takedowns, Khabib would be in for a long night.