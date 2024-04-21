When Khabib Nurmagomedov Predicted Max Holloway’s Future, Foreseeing His Legacy as the ‘Best Fighter of All Time’

The current UFC BMF champ, Max Holloway’s victory at UFC 300, isn’t his first victory in a title fight. ‘Blessed’ also held the UFC featherweight championship for a considerable amount of time before being dethroned by Alexander Volkanovski at UFC 245.

Being a veteran fighter, Holloway has often been lauded for the raw courage he shows inside the octagon. Likewise, Khabib Nurmagomedov has also fielded questions about the current BMF champ. In fact, a January 2021 interview on Dan Hardy’s ‘Full Reptile’ YouTube channel revealed that there are a lot of similarities between Dana White’s and Khabib’s opinions of Holloway.

Khabib talked about Holloway after his win over Calvin Kattar at UFC on ABC 1. ‘The Eagle’ labeled Holloway as one of the best fighters ever even though he believed that ‘Blessed’s’ prime was yet to come. Surprisingly, Khabib’s prediction is now coming true, as he said,

“He [Holloway] is already one of the best to compete in MMA. But his prime time has not come yet, maybe next year will be his prime time. In the future, he has a couple of years to become the best fighter of all time.”

Several fans might happily agree to the former UFC lightweight champ’s “best fighter of all time” compliments for Holloway after the Hawaiian’s extraordinary in-octagon showdown at UFC 300. However, Khabib’s compliment will gain even more legitimacy if Holloway manages to win another UFC undisputed championship.

Does Max Holloway have any chance of becoming a UFC undisputed champion once again?

‘Blessed’s’ UFC 300 in-octagon interview revealed that he was ready for a shot at both the UFC’s undisputed lightweight and featherweight championships. However, the promotion’s current schedule indicates that he will probably get a shot at the UFC featherweight gold.

In that case, justifying Khabib’s “best fighter of all time” compliment with a victory over the current UFC featherweight champ, Ilia Topuria may prove to be a tough task for Holloway.

Fans may have accused ‘El Matador’ of being scared of Holloway after witnessing his UFC 300 performance. But Topuria had shocked the UFC community with an incredible KO victory over the former UFC featherweight king, Alexander Volkanovski.

At the same time, Holloway’s outstanding KO victory over Justin Gaethje at UFC 300 will also keep his confidence on cloud nine. All in all, the Hawaiian’s quest to validate the Dagestani’s compliment is expected to be a blockbuster for audiences worldwide.