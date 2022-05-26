“Win a damn fight” – Henry Cejudo believes Conor McGregor will ‘get wounded’ versus high-level UFC competitors and should take the ‘winnable’ Tony Ferguson bout instead

Henry Cejudo believes Conor McGregor should face Tony Ferguson on his UFC return and pick up an easy win.

The Irishman is expected to return in the fall this year according to UFC president Dana White and McGregor says he knows the day he will return and who he will compete with.

McGregor has insisted he will return to the title game. Charles Oliveira, the lightweight champion, has been calling for a fight with McGregor while The Notorious likes the idea of ​​facing welterweight champion Kamaru Usman and becoming the first three champion in UFC history.

Cejudo, along with McGregor who are the only two boxers out of history to become two UFC UFC champions, believes McGregor would be wise to face someone like Tony Ferguson.

“I love Tony Ferguson’s fight, I think that fight can be won by Conor,” Cejudo said in a recent episode of The Triple C & Schmo Show.

“He will not take these top tournaments. You will get hurt … I think, go to Tony and you are already a money cow. Give it to anyone you want at 150 or 170. I think you need to wet your feet. At least f****** win, man. Win a damn fight.”

Cejudo thinks McGregor will be injured compared to the top 155lbs and 170lbs, but his box office power is in a different world than anyone else in the sport.

“I would like to fight Conor when he has his school next to me because that is what he did last time. He eventually opened an academy near me. My neighbors come up to me and say, ‘Hey, do you know that Conor is near you?’ I shake my head because he is.

“A boy can be so unhappy that he has to copy everyone’s things in order to be happy. And maybe do it intentionally. Maybe it’s because he loves me and I do it. ”

