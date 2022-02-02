“You can’t even fathom who you’re f*cking with” – Brendan Schaub blasts Dana White for not awarding Francis Ngannou the UFC title.

Brendan Schaub has cautioned UFC President Dana White, advising him to consider feuding with Francis Ngannou.

Ngannou successfully defended his heavyweight title at UFC 270, defeating old training partner Ciryl Gane by majority decision (10-1 MMA).

Mick Maynard, not Dana White, awarded ‘The Predator’ with the UFC heavyweight title after his gutsy performance. That move did not go unnoticed, as many fans and pundits reacted with questions and comments on social media.

Of course, Ngannou is involved in a high-profile contract dispute with Dana White and the UFC. The heavyweight champion has stated unequivocally that he would not fight again under his current contract.

Brendan Schaub, a former heavyweight fighter, offered his opinion of White and Ngannou’s ongoing feud.

“One of the best performances of all time,” Schaub said of Ngannou’s effort at UFC 270. “When you think of all the things (injuries) going against him. The company going against him. Dana (White) not putting the belt around his waist. Just my hats off to him. I told him on Food Truck how proud of him I am. I just, I f*ck with him man, I do. I really do. I love him, his team and his agent. What he is trying to do and accomplish for his client, man, he’s taking a lot of heat for it.” Brendan Schaub continued: “I think there is a huge pot of gold at the end of this shitty shitty rainbow for them. But it is there man. It is there in Tyson Fury. That is happening. I guarantee my last bottom dollar that is happening (with or without UFC). But I want that to happen with the UFC. Because there is no better partner and marketing machine than the UFC. So I hope it happens. I think there’s egos in all of this, which there shouldn’t be when you’re talking about a man’s career. Remember Francis is represented by CAA, Creative Artist Agency. And Dana White and the UFC is owned by WME. You’re talking about the New York Yankees and the Boston Red Socks. And they have to come together on common ground and figure it out.”

Brendan Schaub had the following to say about Dana White not putting the championship on Francis Ngannou at UFC 270.

“I don’t think (the UFC and White) realize what they’re dealing with. You’re talking about a complete f*cking outlier, with the mental strength of a f*cking special forces soldier that’s gone through sh*t you couldn’t even imagine. Dana, you can’t even f*cking fathom who you’re f*cking with. Oh, and on top of that mental strength, he has the body of a f*cking X-Men, and he’s the hardest hitter to ever walk through that god damn cage. You wanna break that guy? You think you can disrespect that guy and not put the belt on him? Are you out of your God damn mind?”

