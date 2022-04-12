“You really have a little man complex” – UFC Bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling takes a dig at T.J Dillashaw following his victory at UFC 273

UFC Bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling takes a dig at T.J Dillashaw following his victory at the recently conculded UFC 273.

After calling out TJ Dillashaw for a fight following his UFC 273 victory, Aljamain Sterling has retaliated. This came when Dillashaw shared a photo of Sterling, implying that the ‘Funk Master’ doesn’t have any faithful supporters with whom to celebrate his recent victory and take pictures.

The reigning bantamweight champion retaliated on social media by downplaying Dillashaw’s legacy and bringing up his tumultuous breakup with Team Alpha Male. Dillashaw was also accused of having a “small man complex” by Sterling.

“Your legacy is trash. You cheated after being sent to the shadow realms from John Dodson. Your old teammates outted you years ago. How does it feel to know you never accomplished anything in the UFC, the right way? You really have a little man complex.”

“I want T.J Dillashaw” – Aljamain Sterling on his next fight.

Aljamain Sterling fought for the first time in almost a year at UFC 273 to reclaim his title as bantamweight champion. After defeating Petr Yan by split decision, ‘Funk Master’ announced TJ Dillashaw as his next opponent.

Sterling offered a schedule for when he intends to return to action for his next championship defense at the UFC 273 post-fight news conference. The champion declared that he would be out of the octagon for at least 13 months, letting him concentrate on his acting career:

“13 long months. I think I earned a little bit of of a break, you know? Starting a training camp, stopping a training camp, I kind of want to pursue my acting career a little bit further. 50 Cent, if you’re out there, Power Universe, put me in. I would like a long-term role. I think I’m going to take off like three-four weeks, kind of just take a vacation with the lady when she finishes up her final semester.”

Check out Aljamain Sterling’s UFC 273 Post-Fight Press Conference:

