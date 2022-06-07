“You should not be able to have a bazooka” – Michael Bisping and Anthony Smith discuss recent gun violence in the United States

After the recent increase in gun violence, Michael Bisping and Anthony Smith discussed the state of America’s gun laws.

As families mourn and the public wonders what can be done, the two fighters have spoken out about the horrific events.

Michael Bisping provides an outsider’s perspective because he was born and raised in a country where citizens are prohibited from owning and purchasing firearms. Anthony Smith, a Texas native, admitted to being pro-gun but would like to see significant changes made to a flawed system.

Bisping and Smith discussed gun laws in the United States on the latest episode of the Believe You Me podcast, following the horrifying mass shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, South Texas.

“Lionheart” had this to say:

“It’s the culture I grew up in. Mine was very pro-gun, everybody has guns. Kids at 10 years old get deer rifles as presents and I even get my kids the same thing. I would welcome change, not any change but I would welcome changes. I hate that stance that people take that says, ‘It’s not a gun problem, it’s a mental health problem.’ Whatever the problem is, it needs fixed. The only issues I have is, I don’t think anything should be taken from me because of what someone else does. If I want a bazooka, I think I should be able to have one as long as I’m not doing anything illegal with it.”

“The Count’s” response:

“You should not be able to have a bazooka. There’s absolutely no need for you to have a f*****g bazooka… A bazooka is literally designed to blow f*****g buidlings up.”

While there may be no significant changes in the country, conversations like the one between Michael Bisping and Anthony Smith remind us that a discussion can be heard and perspectives heard without anger or argument.

Michael Bisping is enraged that a former fighter and friend has lost their job as a teacher

Michael Bisping was outraged after his friend and former UFC fighter Mark Munoz was fired as a high school wrestling coach. Munoz, who had previously fought at middleweight, was even scheduled to fight Bisping at one point in their careers.

Munoz had observed two boys bullying and fighting. Rather than reporting the incident, the 44-year-old decided to place them in a controlled fighting environment. The wrestling coach provided both boys with boxing equipment and put them in the ring to vent their frustrations. Munoz was suspended after one of the children’s parents complained to the school.

Bisping, incensed by the news, stated:

“So what does the school do in this p***yfied age?… They fire the man. This is a guy that’s a good guy. A guy that is respected by the community. A guy that gives back. I see Mark Munoz sometimes with his son… I would see them at tournaments and you could see that people hold Mark Munoz in such high regard.”

Bisping concluded the video with a heartfelt message for the former fighter. Despite Munoz’s current financial difficulties, ‘The Count’ was confident that another school would hire him soon due to his likability and teaching ability.