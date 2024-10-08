YouTuber Corbin Millet Went Viral for Replacing Home Chandelier With a UFC Jumbotron — Leaving His Mother Furious

YouTuber Corbin Millet is at it again, and this time he’s taken his viral pranks to a whole new level! Known for his outrageous stunts, Corbin recently replaced the chandelier in his family home with a UFC jumbotron, and the reactions were priceless.

While his dad couldn’t contain his excitement over the unique decor, his mom was absolutely furious, firing back with, “This isn’t a f**king frat house!” Corbin’s prank has sparked plenty of laughs online, but it’s safe to say his mother isn’t laughing.

The UFC jumbotron is a massive setup hung above the UFC octagon at every event. It has screens on all four sides so that fans sitting further away from the octagon can see the action properly.

In the video, Millet’s father could not contain his excitement about the new addition to the house.

His mother, on the other hand, could not stop swearing at her son for yet another prank played on them.

Millet gained popularity for pulling ridiculous pranks at home. In the past, he has converted their home into a skate park, their house into a beach resort, and his parents’ house into a frat house.

Therefore, by comparison, this prank is a lot more subtle. The video was posted a day after the UFC was under intense fire by the fans and media for a lackluster PPV event only to be bailed out by Alex Pereira for a third time this year.

At this point in time, his importance to the UFC is almost as much as McGregor himself and Dana White more than anyone recognizes that.

UFC boss praises star man Alex Pereira

Dana White was full of praise for Pereira after UFC 307, where the light heavyweight champion defended his title with a brutal fourth-round TKO against Khalil Rountree. Pereira faced some early challenges but ultimately dominated the fight, marking his third title defense in just seven months.

“What this guy has done is unbelievable,” White said at the post-fight press conference. He acknowledged that Pereira, at 37, isn’t a young fighter but still shows incredible desire to compete.

White also declared the Pereira vs. Rountree matchup as a no-brainer for Fight of the Night, despite some initial skepticism. He noted, “Khalil Rountree was on another level of tough. He came out swinging from the get-go, showing no fear”.

White highlighted Pereira’s calf kicks as the game-changer, which crippled Rountree’s movement and power, eventually causing the challenger to deteriorate with time.

Hopefully, this means Khalil gets some proper super fights now that he’s proven what a draw he can be.