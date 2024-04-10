UFC Star Exposes $300–$500 MMA Judges’ Salary as Reason for Disparity in Scoring Fights

Like every other sport, UFC judges also find themselves at the center of scrutiny for questionable decisions. However, the reason behind the incompetency of such judges often goes unnoticed. Recently, UFC star Gilbert Burns shed light on the issue and claimed the low compensation judges receive is directly responsible for the disparity in scoring fights

Appearing on the ‘Show Me Money,’ podcast, Burns claimed he had a reliable inside source who gave him some shocking information. He then went on to reveal how UFC judges hardly get over $500 for their services. Moreover, UFC authorities refuse to increase the compensation, which is why they cannot get competent judges, leading to a disparity in scoring.

“These guys are making zero. They make $300 for the event in the apex and $500 a pay-per-view that’s why I heard for a real source. You know the guy is a real guy and he is not going to lie about that.”

If the information turns out to be accurate, it could spell trouble for the UFC. Controversial decisions have plagued the promotion for a long time and will not abate anytime soon. Hence, in such an instance, quick and decisive action will be paramount in saving the UFC’s reputation.

Ariel Helwani calls out MMA judges

Last year, following Cory Sandhgaen’s victory over Marlon Vera, Helwani took to the ‘MMA Hour,’ and called out the judges for their controversial decision. He also urged that the UFC should hold such judges accountable instead of letting the matter pass.

“You don’t hear from them, you don’t know what they look like or sound like, you get no explanation, no statement,” Helwani continued. “It’s baffling, it’s backward, it’s insane, if you ask me. At every event, let one journalist go and talk to them… Put those quotes out… Do something! We get nothing. It’s unbelievable. It’s shocking that they can just get off with potentially ruining people’s careers.”

The frustration surrounding this issue is clearly visible in fans and professionals alike. Hence, one can only hope that the quality and competency of these judges improve with time.