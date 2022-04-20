ESports

Valorant Jett Nerf : Tailwind to have12 second window in which Jett can dash after Valorant 4.08 Patch

Valorant Jett Nerf : Tailwind to have12 second window in which Jett can dash after Valorant 4.08 Patch
Pranav Shetty

Previous Article
"That was god disguised as Michael Jordan": When Larry Bird could not help but admire Black Jesus's record breaking performance in the TD Garden
No Newer Articles
E-Sports Latest News
Valorant Jett Nerf : Tailwind to have12 second window in which Jett can dash after Valorant 4.08 Patch
Valorant Jett Nerf : Tailwind to have12 second window in which Jett can dash after Valorant 4.08 Patch

Valorant 4.08 Patch Notes : Jett’s Tailwind has been nerfed in VALORANT patch 4.08, nerf…