Valorant 4.08 Patch Release date: All changes, Agent updates, and all leaks coming in Valorant Episode 4 Act 3

Take a look at all the updates, agents, skins, and changes coming to Valorant in the Patch 4.08 aka Valorant Episode 4 Act 3.

Valorant has been really well equipped in always engaging their community with new updates. And with the current season coming to an end in the last week of April. We can take a look at all the new updates and change coming to games near us.

We already took a look at some previously leaked updates, but here is a summary of all the upcoming updates. And we are sure that you are hyped about most of the changes. Let me stop delaying and take a deeper dive into the leaks.

Valorant 4.08 Patch Leaks

New Agent, Fade

Fade is a Turkish Initiator coming to Valornat in the next Act. She is rumored to finally compete with Sova, which was seeming quite impossible. As Sova tends to be one of the agents with the highest pick rate. We got a chance to go through Fade’s abilities recently, which shows that she is going to be a dangerous agent going forward.

Agent Changes

Jett Changes

In order to dash, you’ll need to press the ability key once and from that point, you’ll have 12 seconds to immediately dash or you’ll lose the ability charge. And will recharge after you get 2 kills.

Sova Changes

Sova is also getting nerf in 4.08 Must be his OWL Drone taking a hit. #VALORANT pic.twitter.com/E1JnBUxlo1 — RyanCentral (@RyanCentral_) April 20, 2022

Sova might be getting a nerf as he is one of the agents with the highest pick rate.

RGX 2.0 Skin C0llection

Act 3 Battle pass

EP4 ACT 3 Battlepass | #VALORANT > The Battlepass is back with some pearlescent, cybernetic, and tactically-themed skins plus plenty of other eye-catching cosmetics ready to be earned. — ValorLeaks | Leaks & Info (@ValorLeaks) April 15, 2022

Current acts Battle pass was not up to the communities standers, with the skins not reaching their appeal. But the upcoming BP seems to have some cybernetic skins and more, which might be fun to see.

Valorant Episde 4 Act 3 Realease Date

Act 3 will go live on the following date and time for each region:

North America: 27th April 06:00 AM PST

27th April 06:00 AM PST Europe: 27th April 03:00 PM CST

27th April 03:00 PM CST Southeast Asia: 28th April 03:00 AM IST

All the above timings are the pre-defined default timing however, if Riot faces any errors or exceptions while releasing the update, these timings could change. But that seems unlikely.