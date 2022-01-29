ESports

TSM vs Knights: Knights defeats TSM FTX in the Upper round 16 to qualify for the Stage 1 open quarterfinal

TSM vs Knights: Knights defeats TSM FTX in the Upper round 16 to qualify for the Stage 1 open quarterfinal
Tanmaiy Reddy

Previous Article
"Russell Westbrook played his best game in the Lakers uniform": Magic Johnson's consolation for the Lakers point guard after a last possession loss to the Hornets
No Newer Articles
E-Sports Latest News
TSM vs Knights: Knights defeats TSM FTX in the Upper round 16 to qualify for the Stage 1 open quarterfinal
TSM vs Knights: Knights defeats TSM FTX in the Upper round 16 to qualify for the Stage 1 open quarterfinal

The Valorant Champions Tour 2022 is underway for the North American Region. And with it…