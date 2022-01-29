TSM vs Knights: Knights defeats TSM FTX in the Upper round 16 to qualify for the Stage 1 open quarterfinal

The Valorant Champions Tour 2022 is underway for the North American Region. And with it so is our first upset, in TSM Vs Knights.

The Valorant champions tour season 2 started out with a bang for the NA region. Most of the teams from the North American region went through roster changes to make a more compatible team. One matchup which everyone was looking forward to was between Knights and TSMFTX.

With the TSM’s new roster everyone thought that we would finally be able to see TSM at the top. However, Knights had other plans.

Also Read: VALORANT is reportedly working on a system similar to Overwatch and LoL to reduce toxicity

TSM FTX vs Knights: Upper Round of 16

Going into this match-up, TSM had the higher seeding. Sp TSM chooses Split as the first map, with knights choosing Ascent as second and Bind remaining the third. This was a best of 3 series.

Map 1: Split

TSM felt confident going into Split, and they had every right to be. Their utility usage and map awareness were perfect. They defeated the Knights with a score of 13-5.

Map 2: Ascent

Ascent felt more of a back and forth map. TSM had the advantage in the first half, with a score of 7-5. However, the Knights’ defense was impenetrable. Knights comp with the killjoy was just overpowered, and they ended up winning the map with a score of 13-8.

Map 3: Bind

Bind was the closest map of all three as it ended up going into overtime. TSM again had the upper hand from the first half as they with up 8-4. However, the Knights made the most insane comeback and won the series with a score of 16-14.

With this win, the Knights qualify for the upper quarterfinals against The Guard. And at the same time, this loss doesn’t mean TSM is out of the tournament. They have a second chance to make it to the group stage through the lower bracket.

Also Read: Former Valorant player Chrysania receives a 4-month suspension for providing MMR boosting service