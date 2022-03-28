ESports

Valorants new agent teaser leaked along with his/her codename and release date

Valorants new agent teaser leaked along with his/her codename "Bounty Hunter" and release date
Tanmaiy Reddy

Previous Article
EMEA Champions FPX cannot attend VCT Master's due to the Russian-Ukrainian crisis; Team Liquid invited to take their place
Next Article
"There will be further detail presented to them"– F1 drivers to not board flight for Australia before being explained about what happened in Saudi Arabia
E-Sports Latest News
valorant
OpTic vs The Guard: The Guard wins 3-2 to become the Valorant Kings of North America

The Guard emerged victorious in a marathon titled NA Valorant Challengers Stage 1 grand final against…