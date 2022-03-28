Valorants new agent teaser leaked along with his/her codename and release date

Take a look at some of the theories and leaks for the Valorants new agent hitting the shelf, codename “Bountyhunter”.

Valorant is constantly updating its agent pool, along with its maps and balancing the agents. The latest addition to the roster being Neon, the Filipino speedster. And it seems that the community has accepted her with a warm embrace, which is really good for the developers.

At the same time Riot also seems to be focusing on balancing the agents so that no one feels left out. Which is why we got to see the remake of one of our underrated agents YORU. And some changes to our controllers as well.

Overall Episode 4 has been well received so far, but it’s time to look into the future. As we will get to see and play a new agent in the upcoming act.

Bounty Hunter, Valorants new agent

So Valorant just came out with their Monthly State of the Agents article, where they talk about recent agent changes and upcoming stuff. The State of the Agents is brought to you by Jonh Goscicki, the Character Producer at Valorant Inc.

And in this month’s STA, Jonh mentions an upcoming agent who hame been in the works for some time now. With the focus of bringing in competition for Sova. Where his exact statement was, “So the notion of another Agent that revolves around the information gathering aspect of the tactical loop has, for a while, been top of mind for us.” He also added, “This next Agent should give you a more…intimate feeling when hunting down enemies. Of course, there is our theme—but the thought of giving away too much frightens me so I’ll leave that out.”

We may not know much but we did get to learn some of his key features:

The new agent’s codename is Bounty Hunter

He/she will be an initiator (give competition to sova)

We will get to play the agent in the next act

Release Date

The new agent is will release with the next Act, which will go live on:

North America: 27th April 06:00 AM PST

27th April 03:00 PM CST

28th April 03:00 AM IST

All the above timings are the pre-defined default timing, however, if Riot faces any errors or exceptions while releasing the update, these timings could change. But that seems unlikely.