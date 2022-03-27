“Tarik you are an L Friend”: How did Tarik become an L Friend to JasonR’s controversy?

Take a look at Tarik and JasonR going against each other for an hour on an endless and stupid argument from Jason’s side.

We all know the situation which JasonR has been facing for more than a month now. Which basically started a few years ago. But if you are not aware of it here is a quick recap.

JasonR has been accused of avoiding or dodging Female valorant players in Valorant by multiple people. Not only accused but shown conclusive proof for the same, which has led the community to outburst on the matter. And after a month go by JasonR and Tarik pit again themselves (in a semi-friendly manner) for one reason.

Also Read: OpTic FNS Valorant settings: Gear, Mouse Sensitivity, Crosshair, Key binds, Graphics, Video Settings.

Tarik and JasonR Drama

It all started with Tarik queuing Valorant rank with Zellsis, and JasonR ending up in their lobby. And while everyone was having a friendly conversation, Jason started by saying Tarik is an “L streamer and L Friend“.

Which Tarik kind of took to heart, for the fact that he somehow let his friend believe that he was an L friend.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start"><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><strong><br /> </strong></span>

So after the match ended, Tarik requested Jason to join his chat and explain why he thinks that. And before we know it full-on went to become a 1-hour conversation. The whole conversation was painful to watch, but kind of entertaining for the spectator.

Even though the whole conversation went on for an hour, you can basically summarise in 2 sentences.

JasonR argued that “Tarik you have met me and my wife with you girl(girlfriend), and you know I have met a lot of guys and their girls, so why didn’t who come on stream and become my character witness during all of this conservancy”.

to which Tariks response was “I have been your friend for 7 years, and yes I have met you and your wife, but your allegations have proof backing them up and I personally don’t support what you do, so how can I back you up when I don’t condone your actions“.

And they just went around in circles on these two statements.

It’s such bullshit to paint the image that *viewership* is the reason that I don’t “back up a homie” or support a friend in something controversial. I don’t give a fuck about that, if I agree with your POV then I will 100% back you up. Why support something I disagree with? — tarik (@tarik) March 27, 2022

Also Read:

Twitter Reactions

Even though this conversation was on a serious topic, the community just can’t stop themselves from making some of the most hilarious comments.

One example of that is Pokimane texting Taking to add the in the call to surprise Jason.

And during most of the conversation, Zellsis was the silent listener, but he did give some insane reactions.

And we also have LG Valroant roster watching this on the big screen.