ESports

“Tarik you are an L Friend”: How did Tarik become an L Friend to JasonR’s controversy?

Tarik JasonR
Tanmaiy Reddy

Previous Article
Why is Suryakumar Yadav not playing today's IPL 2022 match between Delhi Capitals and Mumbai Indians?
Next Article
Why is David Warner not playing today's IPL 2022 match between Delhi Capitals and Mumbai Indians?
E-Sports Latest News
Tarik JasonR
“Tarik you are an L Friend”: How did Tarik become an L Friend to JasonR’s controversy?

Take a look at Tarik and JasonR going against each other for an hour on…