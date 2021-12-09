“Vince has a fairly healthy ego” – Jim Cornette explains why Vince McMahon will never induct himself in the WWE Hall of Fame

Jim Cornette explains why Vince McMahon will never induct himself in the WWE Hall of Fame and why he stops others from thanking him in their speeches.

Opinions on Vince McMahon may differ from people to people. However, very few can argue his contributions to the world of professional wrestling. He will without a doubt be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame one day. However, the day will not arrive as long as he is alive.

According to Jim Ross, the WWE Chairman constantly tells everybody that he will not go in the Hall of Fame as long as alive. Cornette specuated the possible reasons for so on his Jim Cornette’s Drive Thru show, ultimately putting it down to his ego.

Jim Cornette explains why Vince McMahon will never induct himself in the WWE Hall of Fame

“Vince will never go in the Hall of Fame as long as he is still alive. That is one thing he constantly tells everybody, he gets mad if they don’t listen, he doesn’t want anyone to thank him on their acceptance speeches. I don’t know if it’s because, let’s face it, Vince has a fairly healthy ego. I don’t know if he wants to be humble and loveable like a shoeshine boy, but he knows the ways that the boys are.”

He tied this down to why he also thinks Vince asks his Hall of Fame inductees not to thank him. Because he doesn’t want to ruin the viewing experience and receive heat from fans.

“I think from a standpoint from how the fans, the viewers, and the people at home would take it, every son of a b*tch that comes out thanks Vince McMahon, then he thinks it ruins the viewing experience, and it gets heat on him from the viewer, ban that activity. He gets mad if they slip and do.”



