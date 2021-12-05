Real Reason why Austin Theory is being booked in segments with Vince McMahon. The 24 year old recently shared screen space with the WWE Chairman.

Vince McMahon was once one of the most popular on screen characters in the WWE Universe. However, as the years have rolled by he has taken a backseat and rarely ever shows up on screen anymore. If he does show up on teleivision it is almost aways for a reason.

Also read: Ric Flair says WWE should push Charlotte Flair like Roman Reigns

In the last few years, the WWE Chairman has only walked out for some of the biggest names and storylines in the company such as Roman Reigns, AJ Styles, Kevin Owens, Kofi Kingston and a few more. He was recently on WWE TV alonside Austin Theory suggesting that there may be bigger plans for the 24-year old in the future. But why hi specifically?

Real Reason why Austin Theory is being booked in segments with Vince McMahon

Dave Meltzer reported in this week’s Wrestling Observer Newsletter, that Theory’s match with Big E a couple of weeks ago was a hit among WWE’s teenage audience. The company is looking to use him in a bid to attract more younger viewers.

They believe the best way to do that is to have him in segments with Vince himself. Although, some may argue that having Theory slapped by Vince may not be the most effective way to put him over.

“The idea here is that Theory’s match dd well, particularly with teenagers, at holding the audience and he is young, so give him the rub sitting next to Vince.”

Theory recently appeared on “After The Bell with Corey Graves,” where he discussed his segment with Vince. He said:

“It’s like when you think wrestling, and you think wrestling god, it’s Vince McMahon. I think when I’m sitting there and I’m talking with him. It doesn’t get bigger than this, and already. I probably watched the video of getting slapped 100 times. I would just say, just don’t upset Vince McMahon because he has some hands.”

Click here for more Wrestling News