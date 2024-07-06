1x WNBA Champ Gives Her ROTY Vote to Caitlin Clark Instead of Angel Reese

The 2024 WNBA draft saw two of the biggest young stars make the leap from a collegiate to a professional level. Both Caitlin Clark and Angel Resse have had stellar rookie seasons with their respective teams. Each player making a strong case for the Rookie of the Year award, this former WNBA champion picks Clark, hands down.

Los Angeles Sparks’ Lexie Brown’s appearance on the latest episode of Gil’s Arena had her discussing the Rookie of the Year award between Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese. And despite a noteworthy season by Reese, Brown chose to back with the Iowa alum.

“It really does depend on what you value. So, for me, I’m valuing the IQ, the passing, shot-making ability of Caitlin Clark…It’s like what you value more. For me, from the way I like to play basketball, my vote would be for Caitlin.”

A traditional guard herself, Brown held Clark’s court vision and her ability to pass the ball in the highest of regard and valued her IQ above all else.

Like many others, Lexie was mesmerized by Caitlin Clark’s shooting. But it’s not just her ability to drain shots that impressed Brown. It was Clark’s IQ to go for the best possible shot while on the floor.

But while Clark is her pick for ROTY, she has taken time to appreciate Angel Reese’s record breaking rookie season as well. She said,

“You go on the flip side and Angel, winning Rookie of the Month, breaking WNBA records, doing things like that, rebounding.”

Brown is correct. Angel Reese has been crashing boards and breaking records in the WNBA lately. Winning the Rookie of the Month award, Brown simply backed up her pick as a choice and a preference as to how one approaches the game of basketball.

Angel Reese vs. Caitlin Clark: Who will come out on top?

Angel Reese and Caitlin Clark may have been having stellar rookie seasons, but their efforts look like they will be going in vain. Reese and the Chicago Sky are currently 7th in the league, with Clark and the Fever close behind in 8th.

While the pair have had exemplary individual seasons, their efforts can’t seem to translate to team wins. However, as things stand, both the rookies are set to experience playoff basketball, with the 7th and 8th seed enough to clinch post-season qualification. What remains to be seen is whether they’ll be able to hold on to their positions, and capitalize on the momentum by the time the playoffs start.

As for the Rookie of the Year race, Angel Reese currently holds a commanding lead over Caitlin Clark. Reese’s team record and the number of wins may be a factor adding to her lead. Or the fact that she is breaking WNBA records already might also be it.

Let’s see who takes the award home when it is all said and done.