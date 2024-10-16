Angel Reese Hits Back at ‘Haters’ After Rocking a Stunning Red Dress at the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show

When a rookie comes into a professional league, they often fly under the radar and are allowed a chance to be themselves. However, that hasn’t been the case with this 2024 WNBA rookie class, especially Angel Reese. The 22-year-old played a big role alongside Caitlin Clark to draw eyeballs to the WNBA, so the bar was set higher for her from Day 1.

Despite all the hate and naysayers, Reese has made it a point to live her best life. Tonight she was a part of the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show. Reese wore a stunning red dress, stealing the show in a room full of Victoria’s Secret Angels.

After the show, Reese took to X hit back at the haters for a recent comment. She put out a tweet saying, “i thought the brand was “cheapened”.”

i thought the brand was “cheapened”…. CRY ABOUT IT. — Angel Reese (@Reese10Angel) October 16, 2024

This is a direct response Reese had to a naysayer who had put out a tweet talking about her outfits and how they’re “cheapening her brand.”

Angel Reese acting like a girl with a nice body that don’t know what to do with it. These outfits cheapen her brand. Like she went on some other show and the outfit was so cheap and stupid. Like girl get it together man. — Jelly Santos (@MrsJellySantos) October 12, 2024

This tweet was prompted after ‘Bayou Barbie’ made her way to the United Center for a ‘Wild N Out’ live show. Several personalities such as rapper Joe Budden have often critiqued Reese as well, constantly comparing her to Caitlin. However, all this noise isn’t slowing her down, and she’s continuing to live her best life, the way she deems fit.