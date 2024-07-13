mobile app bar

Caitlin Clark Discusses Representation of Women’s Basketball at the ESPYS After Bagging 2 Awards

Sourav Bose
Published

Credit:
© Grace Smith/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK

Caitlin Clark recently made the headlines for winning two awards at the ESPYS. Following this achievement, the Indiana Fever rookie opened up about the representation of women’s basketball at the ceremony. Her words garnered the attention of the basketball community while pointing towards the trajectory of the women’s sport.

During the latest post-game conference, Clark admitted to watching the show from home. She subsequently appreciated the involvement of women athletes, especially basketball players. Following this, the 22-year-old hinted at a bright future of the sport, stating,

“I was watching it live. I was just sitting on my couch by myself…Something that really stood out to me was like how much women’s basketball was a part of the show. I think it shows where women’s basketball is going and obviously women’s athletics in general…JuJu [Watkins], A’ja [Wilson] won, I won a couple. I think it shows the excitement around the game and how many people watch and pay attention where it’s gonna go”.

Her high praise was justified considering the one-sided dominance of women’s basketball players at the show. For instance, Clark retained her Best Women’s College Athlete accolade while winning the Best Record-breaking Performance award. On top of this, her WNBA colleague A’ja Wilson bagged the Best Women’s Athlete award while NCAA sensation JuJu Watkins secured the Best Breakthrough Athlete accolade.

This validated Clark’s beliefs while adding volume to the rise of the NCAA women’s circuit and the WNBA. So, this growth can only compound over time, resulting in an irreversible change in the game’s future. Until then, the players and the fans must remain patient to witness this part of the history.

