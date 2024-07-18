Caitlin Clark, Sabrina Ionescu, and Others Missing From WNBA Skills Challenge and 3-Point Contest

The WNBA All-Star weekend is around the corner and the stars are prepared to put on a show for the fans. Hosted in Phoenix this year, the names that will be participating in the WNBA Skills Challenge and the WNBA 3-Point Contest are out. But some are fuming at the fact that some of the biggest names the WNBA has to offer will not be showcasing their talent in this year’s All-Star weekend festivities.

The 2024 KIA WNBA Skills Challenge will feature Sophie Cunningham, Allisha Gray, Brittney Griner, Marina Mabrey, and Erica Wheeler from the Indiana Fever this year.

players like Sabrina Ionescu and Caitlin Clark among other names, are not taking part in any of the events this year. What is astonishing is the fact that Wheeler was chosen to take part in the Skills Challenge over Fever’s star rookie, Caitlin Clark. Apart from Clark, Sabrina Ionescu of the New York Liberty is also missing from the names of the participants.

As for the 2024 WNBA Starry 3-Point Contest, the contestants that will be taking part are Stefanie Dolson, Allisha Gray, Jonquel Jones, Marina Mabrey, and Kayla McBride. The Indiana Fever rookie took the league by storm with her long-range shooting and not having her in the 3-Point Contest seems like an absolute travesty.

Just announced: Caitlin Clark will NOT be participating in the 3-Point Contest. For the Fever, Erica Wheeler will be participating in the Skills Challenge. pic.twitter.com/EUSb9HmVLm — Matthew Byrne (@MatthewByrne1) July 18, 2024

However, there may be a reason why players like A’ja Wilson or Brianna Stewart might not be participating in the WNBA’s All-Star weekend events. With the Olympics right around the corner as well, there is a good chance that these stars are prioritizing the Olympics over the WNBA All-Star weekend this year.

But again, fans wanted to see their favorite players taking part in battles highlighting their skill set and shooting. Here are some of the reactions by fans on X.

One fan tweeted, “No aja, stewart, ionescu and clark, do they want people to watch this?”

no aja, stewart, ionescu and clark, do they want people to watch this? — johnn (@johnnphoto) July 18, 2024

While another fan commented, “Does anyone actually know what happened here, how this was decided? Who was eligible/did people decline at all? It seems so weird.”

Does anyone actually know what happened here, how this was decided? Who was eligible/did people decline at all? It seems so weird. — Jess (@FeverBandwagon) July 18, 2024

Here are a few more reactions from fans on X.

This is a joke !!! Like how is CC not participating in neither of these games? lol wow — #MakeCrawfishCheapAgain (@BrevieJayyy) July 18, 2024

Confused about Erica Wheeler doing the skills challenge. — Kayla Mendenhall (@kaylam796) July 18, 2024

this is an effing joke — kristen (@KristenKri70391) July 18, 2024

Clearly, the viewers are upset over the absence of some notable names from this year’s WNBA All-Star weekend festivities. But is it possible for the players who have been selected, to end up putting on a show for the fans and viewers at home? We’ll find out this weekend.