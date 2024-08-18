mobile app bar

"Called for a Sub Six Minutes In": Caitlin Clark Talks About Returning to Live Games After 4 Weeks

Abhishek Dhariwal
Published

“Called for a Sub Six Minutes In”: Caitlin Clark Talks About Returning to Live Games After 4 Weeks

Caitlin Clark. Credit:
© Grace Smith/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK

The Olympic break could not have come at a better time for Caitlin Clark, as she got some much needed rest after missing out on the Team USA squad. On her return to WNBA action, the Fever rookie dropped a stunning 29-10-5 to lead them to victory over the Phoenix Mercury.

While the game looked easy for Clark, with her speed and passes proving too much for the Mercury to handle, she revealed that she needed to take a minute and call for a sub early in the game.

Clark’s impact on the game was visible from the start, with her long range threat leading to her teammates to get some early buckets in the paint. But it wasn’t as easy as it appeared to be, as Clark mentioned how she asked to be subbed initially in the first quarter.

“I called for a sub six minutes in, if I’m being honest. I was like, holy cow… I was like I need a quick minute here (laughing) because we were playing fast and then my defense isn’t as good.”

It took a while for Clark to get back into the rhythm of the game initially. The tempo made her ask for a sub since she did not want to be a liability to her team on offense or defense.

While the Iowa star had no problems running the team’s offense to perfection while dropping big numbers, Clark was aware of her shortcomings on the defensive end of the floor and decided to not let her team suffer.

As for her overall performance after her early sub, CC seemed like a different player altogether. Her physicality on the floor while bringing the ball up and finding open teammates was on display all night. Clark constantly created mismatches and nailed long-range bombs to keep the Fever just out of reach of their opponents. 

With a 10 point win over the Mercury, the Fever strengthened their hold on 7th seed, staying just out of reach of the Chicago Sky, who lost to the same opposition a day prior. With the playoffs just a month away, the Indy side will hope that Clark’s form will carry through the remaining games to secure a first post season berth in 8 years.

Abhishek Dhariwal

Abhishek Dhariwal

A fan of Basketball since the late 2000s, Abhishek Dhaiwal has been covering the game for over five years. Having done his masters in Journalism and Mass Communication, Abhishek is an NBA sports journalist at The SportsRush. A fan of the San Antonio Spurs since the Tim Duncan era, Abhishek has an extensive knowledge of the sport and has covered more than 1500 articles. Having a firsthand experience of the sport, Abhishek has represented his city and state at a District and National level. And it is the same level of expertise he aims to bring while covering extensive topics both on and off the court of your favorite basketball stars.

