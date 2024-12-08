“Getting a Little Out of Hand”: Angel Reese Makes LSU Admission While Reacting to High-Schoolers Signing NIL Deals

The introduction of the NIL deal for college athletes was a huge step in ensuring financial stability for players and their families before they became pros. It has helped a lot of athletes in dire need of funds to support their athletic careers, but the recent announcement of high school athletes getting NIL deals feels slightly excessive to Chicago Sky star Angel Reese.

Reese took advantage of the new NIL ecosystem in college to lay down the groundwork for sponsorships with Reebok and Reese’s Pieces. But she admitted that the deals are getting “a little out of hand” when she was asked about them on the ‘What an Experience’ podcast.

While she did clarify that students getting life-changing money is great for them and their families, she mentioned that it could lead them to prioritize money over a good education or a program that suits them.

“High school? That’s crazy. I didn’t even know. I feel like so much can change from high school to college. That’s crazy. I mean that’s great they’re making money in high school, but I feel like a lot of NIL, it’s getting a little out of hand.”

“People just going to a school cos the money like, obviously, that’s a good thing for their family and financial situation, but like all money ain’t good money,” she added.

Reese declared that she can’t stay four years at a place just for the money. To substantiate her point, she also revealed that she would have actually made more money than what she’s making in the WNBA if she had gone back to LSU for her final season. But she didn’t want to return to her school and chose a lesser salary in the WNBA instead.

That being said, Reese also claimed that she can make the extra money in the backend with sponsorship deals.

The conversation stemmed from the host telling her that Adidas and Nike had handed high school basketball players deals. AJ Dybantsa and Kaleena Smith’s signings by the two sneaker giants represents a new step in the journey for pro-league hopefuls. But Reese thinks it may be a bit too soon for them.

High schoolers making history

Dybansta is widely considered to be the #1 pick whenever he declares for he draft, and his Nike deal made history for the growth of the NIL. The Utah Prep student, who signed a $4 million deal with the shoe giants, was asked just how important the deal was to him. On Podcast P, the 6’9 forward claimed,

“I mean, it was big. They brought it to my attention, me and my dad, and I was like, ‘Yo it’s Nike.’ Like opportunity like this, you’re signed, like my favorite players are signed to Nike, and I was like, I got to sign the Nike.”

Additionally, the deal’s monetary value sees him surpass the money that most top college athletes make. Not only is it a testament to his skill, but also a way to emphasise the impact that NIL deals can have on a student athlete’s life.

Kaleena Smith, on the other hand, is the highest-rated recruit for the class of 2027. At just 16 years of age, she already has more than 20 college offers, but her deal with Adidas is what makes her case special. She’s the first signing of Candace Parker’s Adidas tenure, and claimed that she was blessed to be part of the project.

“I’m blessed to be part of something Candace is creating, and to get to do that with a brand like Adidas who is taking a different approach to play a role to help grow the game for players like me,” Smith said.

NIL deals are slowly becoming more commonplace, and the money that college athletes stand to make will slowly increase with time.