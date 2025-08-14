“It Scared Me”: Sophie Cunningham Opens Up on Getting Hit By a Sex Toy During a Game

The Indiana Fever have lost three of four games after reeling off five straight wins. They’re now 18-15 on the season with 11 games to go, and though they’re hanging on in the race for the postseason, the injury bug has put them in peril of missing out.

Caitlin Clark has missed the last 11 games, and the Fever lost both Aari McDonald and Sydney Colson to season-ending injuries last week. To add insult to injury, they’re also having to deal with idiots throwing sex toys on the court.

Fever guard Sophie Cunningham has been a bright spot for the team as it tries to hang in there but she made a grave error when she tweeted out the following earlier this month:

stop throwing dildos on the court… you’re going to hurt one of us. — Sophie Cunningham (@sophaller) August 2, 2025

When there’s a d****-throwing epidemic going on, the last thing you want to do is tweet about it, because that’s how you end up in the crosshairs of a dildo sniper. Sure enough, Cunningham almost got hit with a flying sex toy last Tuesday.

“We were playing against L.A., and I was at the free throw line,” she said on her Show Me Something podcast. “The girl shot, and then I felt something kind of hit my foot, and I thought it was just like someone kicked me or whatever. And I looked down, and it was a d**** and it scared me, I jumped up and was like ‘AH!'”

USA Today learned that the rash of flying d***** can be traced to ‘a group of crypto enthusiasts and traders’ who ‘launched Green Dildo Coin (DILDO), a meme coin intended to be lighthearted and perceived as a joke.’ Yes, that is a very real sentence. These crypto bros are allegedly throwing these things onto the court ‘to protest what they call the toxic environment in the crypto world.’

Cunningham laughed the whole thing off, but in a world where Hawk Tuah rug pulls and Fartcoins are a thing, this is just the latest example that crypto doesn’t have much to contribute to society. Seriously, what are we doing here? WNBA players have enough misogyny and hate to deal with as it is. They’re sexualized and demeaned all the time and now they have to contend with this.

Cunningham quote tweeted herself after getting hit and said, “this did NOT age well,” once again showing a sense of humor about the situation. The players are handling this about as well as can possibly be expected, but it does the WNBA no favors to have this be the leading topic of conversation and not the actual play on the court.

The league is more popular than it’s ever been, and its talent level has never been higher. People should be focused on the playoff race and the hopefully impending return of Caitlin Clark, but instead here we are talking about airborne sex toys.

A couple of people have been arrested already, which should be a good start in deterring this kind of behavior at games. The sooner this is eradicated, the sooner the league can get back to making headlines for good reasons.