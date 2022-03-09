“Ben Simmons did a lot of good things in Philly, it didn’t end well just like marriages and other things don’t”: Doc Rivers admits the former Sixers guard deserves a tribute video 

Sixers head coach Doc Rivers did not object to the idea of Ben Simmons getting a tribute video in light of Thursday’s game at Philadelphia.

Despite not playing a single game this season, Ben Simmons has managed to keep himself in the headlines, owing to his controversial exit from the Sixers organization. The former ROTY has strained his relationship with almost everyone in the Philly team.

Now, well all know, the city of Philadelphia loves its basketball, and Simmons forcing himself out would not sit well with them. Even before his trade, the trolls and mockery had begun. In what many believe, Simmons will have a rough time dealing with the hostile crowd at Philly.

However, it is was reported that the now Nets guard would be present at the Wells Fargo Center to support his team from the bench. Hopefully, Simmons would have prepared himself to deal with whatever kind of reception he would receive.

Ben Simmons will not play in Thursday’s Nets-76ers – but is expected to make the return trip to Philadelphia and join team on bench inside Wells Fargo Center, sources say. More: pic.twitter.com/3orGREnaX8 — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) March 7, 2022

During a recent media interaction, when asked about Simmons receiving a tribute video, Doc Rivers didn’t seem to have any issue.

Doc Rivers believes Ben Simmons did do good things for the Sixers franchise.

Drafted as the no.1 pick by the Sixers, Simmons played four seasons in Philly. Though their partnership didn’t achieve much success during the playoff, they enjoyed success during the regular season. In his four years in Philly, Simmons had a 178-97 record during the regular seasons.

Thus the three-time All-Star did contribute to a lot of success in the organization. During his stint, Simmons made an All-NBA selection, two All-NBA defensive first team, and led the league in steals in 2020. The 6″11′ point guard has impeccable play-making skills and is a top-tier defender.

In light of the Sixers hosting the Nets on Thursday, coach Doc was about Simmons’ return and being paid a tribute video, to which he replied the following.

“Yeah, I do actually,” said Rivers. “Ben did a lot of good things here. It didn’t end well, right? Just like marriages, and all kinds of other things don’t end well, right? Ben did a lot of good things here.”

Nets G Ben Simmons deserves a tribute video on Thursday 76ers coach Doc Rivers tells @BallySports. pic.twitter.com/2VYHQTJian — 👑 Brandon “Scoop B” Robinson (@ScoopB) March 8, 2022

Post their embarrassing loss to the Hawks in the 2021 conference semi-finals, Rivers expressed his doubts over winning a championship with Simmons as their point guard. Many believe, this statement by the Sixers head coach served as the last straw in Simmons’ association with the franchise.

It would be oblivious to say that Simmons wouldn’t be subjected to any kind of hate on his arrival in Philly. However, fans shouldn’t cross the line.