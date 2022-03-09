Basketball

“Ben Simmons did a lot of good things in Philly, it didn’t end well just like marriages and other things don’t”: Doc Rivers admits the former Sixers guard deserves a tribute video 

"Ben Simmons did a lot of good things in Philly, it didn't end well just like marriages and other things don't": Doc Rivers admits the former Sixers guard deserves a tribute video 
Arjun Julka

A 25-year-old from Mumbai. A huge Basketball fan who regularly consumes hours of basketball content, whether it is matches, debates, or analysis. Some of my other interests include CrossFit, watching documentaries, collecting sneakers, and trying out different types of food cuisines.

Previous Article
"Stop defending Russell Westbrook, after you insulted him yourself, Magic Johnson! : NBA Twitter tears into the Lakers legend hypocritical tweet in defense of the Brodie
Next Article
"Brooklyn Nets have been the worst team in the NBA for more than a month": Kevin Durant and Co are tied with Houston Rockets for the worst record in last 20 games
NBA Latest Post
"Brooklyn Nets have been the worst team in the NBA for more than a month": Kevin Durant and Co are tied with Houston Rockets for the worst record in last 20 games
“Brooklyn Nets have been the worst team in the NBA for more than a month”: Kevin Durant and Co are tied with Houston Rockets for the worst record in last 20 games

Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving, and the rest of the Nets need to step up before…