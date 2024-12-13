“It’s Too Much”: Angel Reese and Coco James Get Candid About Why They Keeps Her Relationships Private

Oct 6, 2024; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Sky forward Angel Reese poses for a photo before the game between the Chicago Bears and Carolina Panthers at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Bartel-Imagn Images

Angel Reese has been in the public eye since her time at LSU and is finally exhausted by how fame has affected her personal life. More specifically, her love life. She’s irked about fans constantly demanding to know who she’s dating, and other intimate details that she isn’t comfortable sharing with people she doesn’t know.

She discussed this issue with Grammy Award-winning singer Coco Jones on the latest episode of the Unapologetically Angel podcast. Reese admitted that she knew the kind of life she was signing up for when she became a public figure. However, it still bothers her when fans discuss her private life and treat it as a spectacle. Jones concurred, saying she doesn’t like people discussing anything about her except her music. She said,

“I don’t hyperventilate, cos I mean I knew what I signed up for. But I’m like damn. I think that’s how I am now though, like I don’t want my dating life to be out there. It’s just too much.”

She added that one of the disadvantages of having fans be privy to details about her dating life is becoming an extension of the person she’s with rather than having her own identity. She said,

“I personally feel like, it’s just like then my brand, that I worked so hard for, becomes associated with somebody else, but they not asking you the way they asking me.”

Reese agreed with Jones and claimed it was the reason why she’s stopped sharing details about her dating life on social media. However, that hasn’t stopped media outlets from discussing and speculating about it.

Angel Reese’s decision was prompted by nosy fans and media

The Sky star was recently linked to Pistons center Jalen Duren and Suns superstar Kevin Durant. She did not address the rumors directly but alluded to them in a post on X. She wrote that she won’t take the bait and will continue staying silent about her relationship status until she’s married.

now i see why people hide relationships & keep everything private 😭 like i don’t think i’ll ever openly share that part of my life with yall again until im married cause yall do THE MOST! — Angel Reese (@Reese10Angel) November 15, 2024

She echoed that sentiment in a conversation with Speedy Morman. Reese explained that having to deal with all the extra eyes on her life was exhausting.

“People always trynna find something like every time! it’s exhausting. I think people just need to mind their business.”

Reese’s resistance won’t stop the rumor mill, but she’s adamant she won’t add fuel to the fire by addressing any rumors about her dating life.