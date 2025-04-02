NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell Calls Caitlin Clark an Icon, Talks About Her Inclusion at the League’s Annual Meeting

The Caitlin Clark effect is a phrase coined to describe the rise in popularity and attention brought to women’s basketball by Caitlin Clark. It all started with her 2023 NCAA Tournament run and only ballooned further during the 2024 March Madness. Clark’s rookie season in the WNBA further solidified this phenomenon.

Advertisement

However, it would be unfair to say that the attention she’s brought in is limited to women’s basketball. Clark has managed to draw eyeballs to women’s sports in general, and the NFL recognized the phenomenon that she is. They invited her to the league’s annual meeting to join a special panel alongside Serena Williams and Eli Manning, moderated by Bronco’s co-owner Mellody Hobson.

The panel discussed women’s sports and flag football. During her time on the panel, Clark made a surprising statement, saying, “If flag football was around when I was growing up, I might not be a basketball player.”

A day later, NFL commissioner Roger Goodell was asked about why Clark was invited to speak at the Annual Meeting. Goodell kept his response simple: “Well, we’re always looking for a perspective. And to learn something, there’s obviously – we have owners that are investing in sports, and in particular women’s sports. She[Caitlin Clark]’s already an icon at a very young age.”

He talked about how Clark was sitting next to the GOAT, Serena Williams. “She was sitting there with the GOAT, Serena, who not just understands women’s sports, she understands business and sports. I think both of their perspectives were really valuable for our ownership to understand, to sort of learn from that.”

I asked Roger Goodell why #IndianaFever superstar Caitlin Clark was invited to speak at #NFL meetings: “She’s already an icon … She was sitting there with the GOAT, Serena (Williams) … I think both of their perspectives were really valuable for our ownership to understand.” pic.twitter.com/g1d2c218CT — James Boyd (@RomeovilleKid) April 1, 2025

With the NFL planning to bring in pro flag football leagues, they wanted perspectives from some of the greats. Mentioning how Eli Manning and Hobson were on the panel as well, Goodell brought up how the league and the owners would take lessons from their collective wisdom. “Having the four of them really brought to light a lot of the things that we’re all thinking of as we, hopefully as a club, try to do things better.”

While it might be too late for CC to start her flag football career, it won’t be surprising if she finds a way to be a part of the Flag Football leagues. Serena Williams and her husband Alexis Ohanian have already submitted a bid for the league’s request for proposal seeking investors.